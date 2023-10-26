Daphine fell for Emmanuel’s simplicity

Emmanuel, who represented Islamic University in Uganda noticed Daphine’s charisma. The student from Uganda Christian University, Mukono had very good debating skills even when she was on the opposing side. He was also impressed by her well-researched arguments and to him, such beauty and intelligence are a rare combination.

Emmanuel and Daphine did not meet again until September, 2017 when they were both sitting for pre-entry exams in Kampala as they prepared to join Law Development Centre (LDC).

“I recalled seeing her at Victoria University. At LDC, we exchanged casual greetings whenever we crossed paths,” Emmanuel recalls.

Their ice-breaking moment

During group discussions in the auditorium, Emmanuel bought roasted groundnuts from a vendor and shared them with friends. Spotting Daphine at a distance, he asked the vendor to deliver some to her.

According to Daphine, this was an unusual act since most men tend to opt for more extravagant gestures in initial encounters. It also demonstrated Emmanuel’s boldness and confidence that left her curious.

“I appreciated his simplicity, which conveyed that he was genuinely open. He did not put pressure on me to exchange telephone numbers, it felt like a friendly gesture. Our interactions continued during joint examinations and we exchanged names,” Daphine shares.

Getting close

Before meeting Emmanuel, Daphine was living a carefree campus life but had a spiritual awakening in her third year, leading her to commit to celibacy. She prayed to God to guide her in relationships.

When Emmanuel joined LDC, he was praying that his next relationship should not just be about dating, but also about finding a life partner.

However, on meeting, the two did not reveal each other’s intentions despite being in the same phase of having committed their lives to Jesus Christ and wishing for a Godly relationship.

On their first date in 2017, she discovered Emmanuel is a gentleman and with time, she got to know more about his family.

“He told me he wanted to date for marriage but would pray to God to first give him a confirmation to go on with the relationship, “Daphine recalls, adding that this was the confirmation she needed. She had wished to have a God-fearing spouse.

“I was open with her about the person I was. I did not want to impress her or lie to her. I preferred that nature takes its course,” he says.

Daphine says that besides being God-fearing, Emmanuel was kind and generous not only to her, but to all people around him.

With a sad past and disrespect for men in her previous relationships, Daphine felt comfortable with Emmanuel.

“He was vulnerable to me and I could see through his heart which put me in a place to trust him,” says Daphine.

What even drew Emmanuel to Daphine was the time he fell sick and she took care of him despite the tense and busy experience at LDC.

The journey to marriage

Emmanuel proposed to Daphine in March, 2018 at Golden Tulip, Kampala after which they had a Kukyala ceremony at her home in Kiruhura district, Western Uganda in May, 2018.

Despite their tribal differences, their families supported their decision leading to her give away ceremony on August 5, 2018.

Daphine’s introduction was attended by over 1,000 guests at her home. While she says it was an amazing event with support from friends and family, she adds that she would prefer a scientific wedding if the choice solely depended on her.

“The day was perfect, but with my personality I would have a small wedding, but the way some traditions dictate is that the function is beyond you. It is about your families and friends of your parents,” explains Daphine.

She remarks that marriage is the focus and not the ceremony thus people should spend more time in pre-marital counselling and getting to know the person they are getting married to.

Wedding day

On August, 11 2018, Daphine and Emmanuel wedded at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Mbale. Their best moment was when they exchanged their wedding vows.

”The most outstanding thing was that I was finally getting married to a man I loved. I shed tears of joy as we exchanged our vows. I also liked the way everything came out smoothly, God provided financially,” says Daphine.

“We had 600 wedding guests at Wash and Wheels hotel, Mbale after the church service. Our wedding cost us approximately Shs100m with decoration costs taking Shs 35m. People contributed generously and we had no debt after the wedding, “Emmanuel recalls.

The marriage journey

Daphine and Emmanuel say their first year in marriage was the best as they enjoyed each other’s company and discovered much about each other though it also came with communication challenges.

“We always argued to win the case without looking at how this affected us which caused a lot of friction,” shares Daphine.

However, shortly after their marriage, a friend invited them to a married’s fellowship where they interacted with couples that had been married for years.

“With time, we confronted our challenges, found comfort that we were not alone in this journey and learnt the art of communication,” Daphine shares.

The past five years of their marriage have been intentional, making their marriage brighter each day.

“As the marriage grows it gets monotonous, to ensure it does not, you have to make a deliberate effort every day to keep it blossom, “says Daphine

The couple usually organises date nights, visit new places and take vacations twice a year.

They also talk about their plans and challenges every day before they sleep and also pray with their children.

They share each other’s phone passwords and use their finances jointly because they believe they are one, “ for us money is a trivial matter, whether it is much or in peanuts, it is ours,” says Emmanuel.

Daphine says they have also had a discussion on setting boundaries with the opposite sex and knowing what can be regarded as inappropriate and appropriate.