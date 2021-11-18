Prime

Dealing with the death of a loved one 

The grieving partner should engage in activities that release tension. Photo / www.gettyimages.com

By  Esther Bridget Nakalya

What you need to know:

  • When a loved one dies, feelings of sadness and sorrow can seem overwhelming. You recognise that having those feelings is natural, but feel as though you can only handle so much of it. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to understand and live with the emotional pain of loss.

Emily Murungi, 28, is a mother of one who lost her husband to sickle cell anaemia. Having known him almost all her life, she could not help but cling to his memory. To this day, photos of him holding their nearly one-year-old daughter still grace her social media pages.

