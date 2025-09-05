Diary of a buddie: Influencer economics for dummies

As a woman in her 40s without a rich husband, you start plotting how to make your adult dreams come true on your own; maisonette house by the lake, children in international school, and yearly vacations to “outside countries.” But between your job and that oil perfumes side hustle, the only trip you are making is to the fridge for another canned beer.

You have tried it all; read motivational books that promise your first 10 million in “6 easy steps.” You have sat through gurus who claim to have built empires from one chicken feather. You have survived Ponzi schemes. Fifteen years later, the only milestones you have achieved are around your waistline.

And just when you thought you had learnt your lessons, enter influencers! Recently a story made headlines about Ugandan socialite who reportedly lived at Four Points by Sheraton Kampala for a year at a tune of Shs292m.

She is “known” for her lifestyle and sells body oil and scrub. Hmmm. Pour yourself something strong, darlings, because we need to talk about the eighth wonder of the world; influencer economics, Uganda Chapter.

I have been conducting scientific research (aka stalking Instagram and TikTok stories while whiskey-drunk) and need to understand how selling bikini-line whitening oils funds Maldives trips. The math is not mathing, but the lifestyle is lifestyling.

Let us start with my favourite subspecies; the “lifestyle influencer” with 50K followers, posting $1,000 skincare routines from a marble bathroom while their bio reads “content creator and entrepreneur” (Gen-Z for “unemployed but make it aesthetic”).

Sure, Dhar Mann made $56m, and Alex Cooper bagged $125m from a podcast deal. But not you, Nakanwagi, with your GRWM! Back-of-the-napkin math says you would need to sell 10,000 bikini whitening kits every month to afford that upmarket apartment. That is more than 300 kits a day. Either Uganda has the ashiest bikini lines in human history or there is a mystery funder who never appears in the content.

The affiliate link economy

Influencers have convinced us that clicking a link is “supporting small business.” Bestie, youare not a small business, you are a walking billboard with ring lights and a loose relationship with “authentic.” These queens act like empire-builders when they are just digital door-to-door salespeople, knocking on our acne-laced insecurities. True Uganda style, some promote products they are not even contracted to sell. Fake it till you make it. “Use my code BLESSEDVIRGIN for 20 percent off!” they chirp, posting from a borrowed Airbnb.

Multiple revenue streams

The favourite influencer gospel? “Multiple revenue streams.” Here is the breakdown: Stream 1: Selling other people’s products for commission. Stream 2: Hosting an overpriced masterclass on selling luxury lifestyle nuggets.

Stream 3: Brand partnerships (translation: free PR packages). Stream 4: The Bank of Dzadzy (unlisted, but very liquid). Somehow these four “streams” are funding GLEs and weekly spa retreats, while my nine to five leaves me thinking the gods have forgotten me. Here is the kicker, some of them have drunk the Kool-Aid. The lifestyle is the product. That champagne brunch? Content. That Louis Vuitton bag? A “business expense.” That Maldives trip? A “brand retreat.”

They are caught in this beautiful, terrifying cycle that either ends in opulence or epic tears. Meanwhile there is me who sees school fees in every champagne bottle. What do I know? Look, I am not here to destroy anyone’s hustle. We are all trying to survive this economic hell with wigs intact. But can we acknowledge most influencer success stories have more plot holes than a Nollywood movie? And that is fine. Just stop pretending that selling Brazilian wigs bought you that GLE.

We are living in an economy where likes look like money and lifestyle is legal tender. The real lesson; we are delulu together, with premium subscriptions to our collective financial fantasy. Cheers to chaos, darlings.

Baddie rule of the week:

May your math forever be mysterious and your lifestyle eternally aspirational.

Mini manifesto

Do not question my lifestyle economics. Just smile, nod and trust the process. Maths is subjective anyway.

XoXo —TheKatANGE