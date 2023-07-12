Embracing flaws on your wedding day

In a world of glossy magazines and picture-perfect social media feeds, there is immense pressure on couples to make their wedding day flawless. However, a peace of mind lies in embracing what the day brings.

According to theconversation.com, perfectionism rates have steadily increased lately, and culture is now obsessed with things such as the perfect body, job, partner, vacation or wedding. Marystidia Katushabe, a wedding planner, emphasises the importance of flexibility and the beauty of accepting shortcomings on a wedding day.

Rainy day

Betty Ariba and Mark Kaboyo’s wedding day was supposed to be a dreamy outdoor affair, complete with breathtaking views and perfect weather. However, Mother Nature had other plans as a sudden downpour disrupted their carefully crafted outdoor setup. Rather than allowing disappointment to dampen their spirits, the couple swiftly adapted, moving the ceremony indoors. Surrounded by loved ones, they had their wedding in an intimate setting, finding surprising beauty in the cozy ambiance and the sound of raindrops on the windows.

Faith Kato and Bernad Kigozi, a multicultural couple, dreamt of blending their respective traditions in a vibrant celebration of love. However, logistical challenges and conflicting customs made it impossible to include every aspect they had envisioned. Instead of feeling disheartened, they decided to focus on the elements that resonated most with their journey as a couple.

“By embracing a fusion of our cultures, we created a unique and authentic experience that reflected our love and united our families in a way we never imagined,” Kato shares.

Unforgettable memories

Wedding planner Emily Murungi believes flaws often hold the most beautiful and unforgettable moments. From unexpected speeches that move the entire room to impromptu dance-offs, these unplanned moments can become the highlights of the day. Murungi advises couples to release the burden of perfection and allow themselves to be present, appreciating everything that unfolds naturally.

As couples increasingly break away from traditional wedding norms, Sarah Nangobi, a wedding planner, recalls a couple who chose to forego a formal seated dinner and instead curated a food truck festival, bringing a lively and relaxed atmosphere to their reception.

“By redefining traditional elements, couples can inject their own personalities and preferences into their wedding day, creating an event that truly reflects who they are as individuals and as a couple,” Nangobi says.

It is about love

“At the end of the day, you go home with your new spouse regardless of whether the wedding met your expectations or not. Focusing on each other instead of the event is what couples need to do. It is, after all, your special day, not your perfect day,” she says.

Murungi advises couples to always begin wedding preparations in advance to avoid last-minute urgency and panic.

“Couples should give themselves plenty of time to research and make decisions,” says Murungi, adding that both the bride and groom should let go of minor details that will not significantly impact the overall enjoyment of the day.

Katushabe says establishing a budget that aligns with financial capabilities is important. Being clear about financial boundaries from the beginning will help the couple make decisions without undue stress.

Get help

She encourages couples to seek help from family, friends, or wedding planners who will assist with various tasks as well as delegate responsibilities and trust others to handle specific aspects of the planning process, allowing them to focus on enjoying the day.

Murungi adds that amid the hustle and bustle of wedding planning, it is also crucial for couples to take care of themselves.

“Scheduling regular breaks, engaging in activities that relax and rejuvenate the couple, and prioritising quality time for themselves away from wedding discussions is crucial. Embracing the idea that there may be unexpected changes or challenges along the way. By maintaining a flexible and adaptable mindset, couples will be better equipped to handle any curveballs that come their way,” says Murungi.

Lisa Karungi and Alex Kisaakye had always wanted to have a garden wedding. They imagined exchanging vows surrounded by blooming flowers and lush greenery. However, as their wedding day approached, an unexpected heat wave occurred. The couple’s carefully chosen floral arrangements started wilting. They had to make a difficult decision; either proceed with the outdoor ceremony and risk guests’ discomfort and potential health issues or make a last-minute change.

In the interest of their guests’ well-being, they chose to move the ceremony indoors, even though it meant sacrificing their dream garden setting. With the help of their wedding planner and venue staff, they quickly transformed the indoor space into an intimate and romantic setting, complete with strategically placed potted plants.

Although initially disappointed, Karungi and Kisaakye discovered that the true essence of their wedding day was not in the physical location or aesthetics but in the celebration of their love in the presence of loved ones.

Looking back, the couple shares their story as a testament to the importance of adaptability. They emphasise understanding that love and connection are more significant than any particular wedding setting or decoration.

Release control