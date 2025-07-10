Faith and music united their hearts

In 2019, on an ordinary day in church, a simple message would spark a love story neither Anthony Swenje nor Teddy Nabalayo saw coming. Teddy had just moved to a new neighbourhood and was seeking a place of worship. Her heart led her to Calvary Worship Centre in Nkoma, Mbale City, a decision that would change her life forever. Drawn by her love for music and worship, Teddy joined the Aroma Choir. The choir’s mobiliser, Anthony, was responsible for keeping members updated, often via WhatsApp. One day, he sent her a routine reminder.

Teddy was curious. Who is this person texting me? She wondered. That gentle curiosity planted the first seed. Their interactions in the choir slowly blossomed into a genuine friendship, one filled with easy conversations and subtle glances. But love’s path is not always smooth. However, when one of Anthony’s friends expressed interest in Teddy, she felt uneasy and quietly withdrew from them both. But Anthony could not tolerate the distance. “He apologised on behalf of his friend,” Teddy shares. “He never stopped being kind.”

Distance could not dull the spark

In 2020, Covid-19 brought choir practice and church gatherings to a halt. But love does not observe lockdowns. Determined to keep their bond alive, Anthony started home cell meetings, small fellowships held in choir members’ homes. These became their secret sanctuary, a place of shared prayers and renewed closeness. Then, in 2021, Teddy landed a job in Kampala. What should have been a joyful career move left Anthony unexpectedly heartbroken. “Instead of feeling happy for her, I just felt sad,” he admits. “She was going away.”

The ache of distance soon became impossible to ignore. One day, Anthony took a leap of faith and called Teddy. “He told me he loved me,” she recalls. “I said, ‘Board a taxi and come so we can talk face-to-face.’ Honestly, I wanted to see if he was serious.” Without hesitation, he made the journey. “I still told him we were just friends,” Teddy says with a shy smile. But Anthony would not give up. “I kept calling, over and over, until she finally said ‘yes’,” he remembers, his voice full of triumph and love.

Prayers, patience, promises

Their love blossomed steadily and sincerely, with distance unable to weaken their growing bond. They spoke daily, prayed together, and dreamed of a future side by side. Anthony often prayed for Teddy’s return to Mbale, and miraculously, she came back and rejoined the fellowship at Calvary Worship Centre. Soon, their shared dream began to take shape. When Anthony expressed his desire to marry her, Teddy asked for time, wishing to wait until June 2022. He honoured her wishes. When June arrived, the church gave its full blessing. With hearts aligned and prayers answered, they took the next important step; involving their families.

When love meets tradition

The first pre-visit was originally scheduled for July, but was postponed until September. Their first family meeting in Mbale was far from easy. “I was really upset after that meeting,” Anthony admits. “I felt misunderstood. I almost gave up… but love kept me steady.” Later, Teddy’s parents invited Anthony for a formal meeting with his family. It was here that they negotiated the dowry and set the date for the traditional introduction. As preparations began, like many couples, they encountered a few hiccups.

“We had disagreements over certain things,” Teddy says. “But I stood firm. It was my day, and I needed my voice to be heard.” Despite the challenges, joy surrounded their plans. On the eve of their big day, it rained, an African blessing in disguise. “Our guests had to walk long distances, but we were happy. We counted it all joy,” Teddy says. On November 4, 2023, surrounded by family, friends, and tradition, the couple celebrated their kwanjula (introduction ceremony) at Teddy’s ancestral home in Nabumali, a day filled with laughter, love, and the promise of forever.

A Celebration to remember

After the introduction ceremony, wedding preparations began. Although their hearts were set on December, they postponed the date to avoid clashing with the festive season. Church leaders eventually offered them a January date. “It was not easy,” Anthony admits. “There was so much to sort out. But we stayed focused, prayed hard, and God showed up.” One lesson stood out: do not rely on promises alone. “We did not wait for people’s pledges, which saved us from disappointment,” he says. “However, we are deeply grateful for everyone who stood with us.” And so, on January 13, 2024, before more than 350 guests, they said ‘I do’ at Pearl Havens Christian Centre.