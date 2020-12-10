Forcing your child to marry into a rich family is wrong

By Christine Nakalungi More by this Author

You will be surprised to find a number of parents who see their children as their source of income. A number of parents spend a lot of money raising a child and they feel that it is only fair for that child to return the favour when they start working. If not, then they should at least marry or get married to someone from an affluent family and be able to take care of them.

If you think that this does not happen, you might want to ask some people who have participated in traditional marriages commonly known as kwanjula or kuhingira. In most cases, the groom is required to bring as many cows, gifts and money, all in the name of bride price.

Besides the bride price, they expect the son-in-law to meet almost all their expenses. How do you even tell your mother-in-law that you are broke? That opens a new conversation of a worthless husband and so, the poor man is extorted in the name of being a good son-in-law.

I understand if the parents wish their children to get married to a spouse who can provide for them and their grandchildren but the tendency of one man ‘marrying a clan’ is unfair to the couple. The daughter too is put in a situation where she does not want to disappoint her parents and will drain her husband’s accounts out of frustration and guilt. What side can she choose? Her parents or her spouse?

I recently read a social media post where a woman was asking for advice from the public. She stated, “I have been married for just six months. I have a mother who pushes me to ask for a lot of money from my husband. It is becoming too frustrating. My husband never fails to give me any money when I ask, but it does not feel right. Now my mother, who has never celebrated a birthday in her life, yesterday called me and asked for Shs2m for her birthday, which is a few days from now. How on earth do I convince my husband to give me that money without any clear reason? I am not working now because I am heavily pregnant. When I tell my mother, she quarrels and threatens me. It is even too embarrassing to tell my husband the truth. How do I go about this without annoying my mother and frustrating my husband too?”

Very many people shared their opinions, which all made me wonder, why would you put your child in such a position? The husband too has his own family to deal with. It would just be unfair for him to carry his new family’s cross, his parents, and siblings plus the in-laws. Uganda is one of those countries with traditions that are valued by many and seem primitive to others. Offering thanks to the parents who raised your spouse should be a pleasure and not a punishment.