From fellowship to marriage

In November 2017, towards the end of the semester, Sharon was a choir member and Fenikas played the bass at their church.

“Fenikas caught my attention out of nowhere, we exchanged pleasantries and spent time without seeing each other,” Sharon recalls.

The duo reunited the following semester in 2018 when there was a mobilisation going on for a fellowship.

“Fenikas came into my room to mobilise for the fellowship and he looked familiar, but paid no serious attention to him. When I attended the fellowship, he was not there,” she explains.

They met again at church, she got mesmerised by his guitar skills.

“I had never seen anyone play the guitar the way Fenikas played it, we became friends and started talking,” she says.

Sharon started mobilising for the fellowship as well. She noticed how he used to look at her. Every evening during the fellowship, Sharon says, he would bring her milk and bananas.

“He is reserved, so he would speak with what I like,” Sharon notes.

Up close

The duo exchanged contacts, kept in touch and spent more time together.

“We got busy with studies, but our feelings for each other had grown immensely. Fenikas consistently attended fellowship because of me,” she recalls.

The two became leaders in the fellowship.

“The beauty of the relationship came when we travelled for the evangelism missions to islands on Lake Victoria. He took care of me and some leaders became aware of our relationship,” Sharon adds.

What got the two close

Fenikas cannot hide the fact that Sharon’s beauty is irresistible and, ‘the first time I saw her, I knew she would be my wife’. He adds that knowing Sharon’s caring nature drew him closer to her.

“Once, I travelled late to the islands. when I arrived, she expressed concern for me, and helped me get what I needed,” he recounts.

“His walking style, appearance and his bass guitar skills made my heart skip a beat,” she recounts.

How he treated her, she says, made her feel like a queen without a kingdom.

In February this year, Fenikas introduced her to his parents.

“They welcomed me and gave me a gift,” she recalls.

Proposal

Fenikas says he planned to propose after their fellowship was done.

“After the fellowship, I talked to the papa I had a team so we planned. I proposed to her at Thobani Centre on Kampala Road after the prayer for the choir members was done on March 4,” he says.

It was an emotional moment for the couple.

“His eyes were tearing, he made me cry as well, it was beautiful,” she says.

Thereafter, the couple was unable to have a physical kukyaala due to the long distance.

The couple then held their introduction on April 29, in Mbale at Sharon’s home where they set their wedding date for June 24.

Preps

“Our parents stood with us tirelessly in every single aspect of the wedding preparations,” Sharon says.

She adds that their friends from the church came in handy.

“It was the first introduction in our locality and in my family. Even then, I am the first born,” Sharon talks about what made her day special.

Fenikas and Sharon at their Kwanjula (introduction ceremony). PHOTO/COURTESY

Fenikas says the journey to Mbale for the introduction was long. The car he used with his entourage broke down in Mabira Forest at around 2am. Fenikas says the wedding preparations went smoothly.

“My team of friends was there for me and Christlike Ministries stood with us,” he remembers.

The service providers for the introduction, Sharon says, did a good job except the decorator and catering company. For the wedding, all was amazing.

Entourage

Sharon’s entourage comprised close friends from the choir, whereas Fenikas’ had his brother and friends.

“I was the first person in the choir to get married so they were excited,” Sharon notes. Also, the bridesmaids paid for their make-up and dresses.

Fenikas says God brought people who were willing to stand with them on their big day.

“We did not have to struggle with anyone, the groomsmen paid for their suits, except my brother,” Fenikas observes.

Best moments

Sharon enjoyed the church service.

“When I was walking down the aisle, he got emotional and tears ran down his cheeks and the emotions seem to have spiralled onto church members,” she says.

Fenikas notes, “Seeing Sharon walking down the aisle in her gown made me realise I had seen what I had expected.”

“I remembered all I had promised her and what I had gone through and it was inevitable to hold my emotions,” he continues.

Disappointment

“I wanted to play the saxophone but time constrained us yet I had invested time and effort into playing it!” he says.

Advice

“Trust God in the process,” she says adding that a couple should invest time in each other.

While Fenikas advises young people to “be sure about who you are marrying, you can end up with the wrong person.”

Titbits

Date: June 24, 2023

Groom: Fenikas Mwesigye

Bride: Sharon Nantondo

Officiant: Bishop John Nuwagabe

Church: Bukoto Evangelical Church