From popcorn stall to the altar

Brian Akankwatsa, then a Third-Year Law student at Makerere University, had no idea that his routine stop to check on his side hustle, a popcorn stall in Kikoni, Makerere, would change his life forever. That day, he met Eleanor Amutuhaire, a Diploma in Law student at the Law Development Centre (LDC).

What began as a chance encounter eventually led to their wedding on August 16 at St Francis Chapel, Makerere, followed by a reception at Dream Land Gardens, Namugongo, Wakiso District. This came five months after their Kuhingira (traditional ceremony) on February 15.

“When my eyes landed on her, my heart skipped a beat. She ticked all the boxes of someone I would be honoured to date,” Brian recalls. “I immediately begged our mutual friend for her number.

She was hesitant, but finally, she gave in. The moment I got it, I called right away, despite my shy nature.” Eleanor remembers the story differently, and with a smile.

“The mutual friend told me some man wanted my number. I blocked him at first because he kept talking about marriage before we even knew each other properly,” she laughs.

“Do not forget when I blocked you for randomly saying you would marry me before you even knew my surname,” she teases. Explaining her reaction, Eleanor says: “Anyone can promise marriage, but not everyone fulfils it. I had to be careful.”

Growing together since 2018

Brian insists his feelings were clear from the start.

“When we began talking, I realised she was kind and God-fearing. I told her I would marry her before we even started dating. She was everything I wanted in a wife. When the right person comes along, you feel some kind peace and confidence that is hard to put into words,” Brian says.

Eleanor says their love grew gradually. A three-year friendship before dating gave them a strong foundation.

“Not many men are patient. By the time a man remains your friend for three years before dating, he could be the one,” Eleanor reflects.

“When I said ‘yes’, I already knew his strengths and weaknesses. Brian is consistent and reliable; qualities I treasure deeply. And time is the only way to truly see these values.”

She adds that the long courtship gave them space to grow, trust, and support each other, although she notes that every couple’s journey is different. Brian agrees, stating that their shared values and principles keep them grounded. Both lawyers with entrepreneurial spirits, they run separate businesses and frequently support, advise, and challenge each other.

“During her graduation in 2022, she introduced me to her parents and siblings. They were so warm and welcoming. That is when I began planning to make things official,” Brian says. However, the journey was not without challenges. The couple credits their success to God’s grace, commitment, and intentional dating.

“When challenges come, patience, togetherness, and open communication matter most,” Brian says. Eleanor adds that accountability, to each other and to mentors, has been crucial: “People who have done things before you have wisdom. Listening to them helps you avoid unnecessary mistakes.”

By the time they decided to marry, they had known each other for more than seven years. Eleanor says the Covid-19-inducedlockdown deepened their bond: “It was then that I realised he was a man of his word and very intentional about life.”

Planning the wedding

Although financially stable, the couple says weddings require both emotional and financial support. “My wife has a brilliant business mind. We are both lawyers and businesspeople, but we still felt the pinch,” Brian admits. “I advise couples to plan affordable weddings. It does not make sense to start a marriage in debt.”

He recalls how they postponed the wedding to August because they were juggling expenses from their introduction ceremony and finishing their country home in Mitooma.

A month before the wedding, tragedy struck when Eleanor’s father died, a heartbreaking moment emotionally and financially. On the wedding day, there was heavy rainfall, traffic in Namugongo delayed guests, and some service providers did not meet expectations. Still, the day turned out beautifully.

“The mother-daughter dance was unforgettable,” Eleanor says softly. “It was so emotional, reflecting the deep bond my mother and I share.”

“The speeches, especially those by our families made me cry,” she adds. “It is not a given that people will speak well of you on your big day.”

“Most of our friends spent the entire day with us,” Brian smiles. “Watching them celebrate because of us was pure joy.”

The future

Looking ahead, Brian and Eleanor hope to start a family while growing their businesses sustainably.

“We want to build a Godly marriage and create a peaceful environment where each of us can thrive,” Eleanor affirms.