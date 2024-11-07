From primary school friends to lovers

Laban Lwasa and Juliet Namakula met as pupils in primary school. But even when they lost touch, Lwasa says they remained deeply connected, a bond that withstood time and distance.

Laban Lwasa and Juliet Namakula, who met as childhood friends in primary school, fulfilled a lifelong dream as they wed at Namirembe Cathedral on May 25, 2024. Their love story, which started as an innocent friendship, finally blossomed into marriage.

Reflecting on the journey, Lwasa says he and Namakula lost contact for years after their school days. Yet, he never forgot her. “I saw her in a dream and waited patiently. Today, it is a testimony that dreams come true. We are finally together, forever,” he says with joy.

Unique attire

For the ceremony, Lwasa chose a traditional kanzu, a decision not typical for grooms in church weddings. He wanted to honour his heritage as a Muganda, explaining, “This kanzu means so much to us. It is a message to all Kabaka’s subjects, embodying the values and traditions of the Buganda Kingdom.”

Lwasa notes that usually, only elders wear traditional attire to church, but he felt it essential to proudly represent his roots.

Journey to the altar

After proposing on November 14, 2021, Lwasa and Namakula spent three years preparing for their wedding. The proposal, organised with friends and close family, was a surprise that set the tone for the rest of their journey.

“I was in shock, waiting for Juliet’s ‘yes,’ and when it came, I knew our journey had truly begun,” he reminisces.

They secured a church date a year before the wedding, which became the cornerstone of their planning.

“With the date set, we sought service providers based on reviews and personal recommendations. By six months out, we had paid most vendors, which eased our stress immensely,” he shares. This approach gave them the chance to make adjustments, such as fine-tuning their wedding rings from Star Jewellers Ltd.

“Initially, the rings were not what we expected, but Star Jewellers worked with us until they were perfect,” he said.

Lwasa emphasises the importance of having a backup plan for each vendor, while also crediting their daily prayers and the support of their organising committee, led by the capable Jeremiah Keeya Mwanje.

“Our committee members were invaluable, especially those who had recently married; they provided insights we had not considered. Though, the unmarried friends missed a few meetings and took longer to offer feedback,” he jokes.

Wedding eve and memorable moments

Unconventionally, the couple held their traditional ceremony the day before the church wedding, making it a whirlwind of celebrations. For Lwasa, walking down the aisle, exchanging vows, and the lively reception are cherished memories.

“The day was magical, filled with joy, great food, and even a secret honeymoon plan,” he says.

However, not everything went smoothly. The venue, BMK House Apartments, double-booked their dressing rooms, despite the couple’s full payment almost a year earlier. Although an alternative space was offered, it was not ideal, and no apology was issued.

“Even so, the love and joy of the day overshadowed the hiccups. It was a beautiful celebration,” Lwasa says.

The bride’s perspective

Juliet says they reconnected at Makerere University, reigniting their childhood friendship. She recalls her “bridal gown saga,” after struggling to find the perfect dress in Kampala. Ultimately, she ordered two custom gowns from abroad, one for the church and the other for the reception.

“I was nervous about timing, but they arrived five months before the wedding, with all the accessories,” she says.

Juliet focused on her body weight to fit perfectly into her dresses, expressing gratitude for her cooperative bridesmaids, who always made time for fittings.

Family support

Juliet credits their parents and extended families for their encouragement and support.

“My husband handled most of the organising, and I just added my touch to essentials such as decor, colour themes, and invitations,” she says, smiling. She emphasises the role of their daily prayers in making the day memorable.

Blessed with a baby boy, Luke Lwasa, the couple is excited to start this new chapter together, cherishing the memories of a journey that began in primary school.

Lessons

•Groom: Laban Lwasa

•Bride: Juliet Namakula

•Budget: More than Shs100 million

•Church: St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe