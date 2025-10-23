From school friends to soulmates

Elizabeth Buyi and Julius Wanyela first met years ago while they were still in school. At that time, neither of them imagined that their friendship would eventually develop into a romantic relationship. Over the years, they maintained close communication and a strong bond, laying the foundation for something deeper.

As time passed, both felt ready to settle down and build a family together. Their shared dream was to create a home that would not only reflect their love but also inspire those who once doubted their potential.

Distance and devotion

Living in different cities; Elizabeth in Mbale and Julius in Kampala, the couple decided to arrange a physical meeting during the Easter season of 2021. Julius travelled to Mbale, and their reunion marked a turning point in their relationship.

During that visit, Julius invited Elizabeth to accompany him to his home village in Bududa. Upon arrival, she was pleasantly surprised when Julius introduced her to his family at a specially organised gathering. He openly presented her as his fiancée, and his family welcomed her with joy and excitement.

Elizabeth notes that they were unable to meet frequently due to their work schedules. She works as a teacher at Nkoma Secondary School in Mbale, while Julius is based in Kampala. However, during school holidays, she made time to visit him. Despite the distance, the couple maintained consistent communication.

"We would chat now and then while at work, and he would call me every evening after work. If he did not call, I would call him," Elizabeth recalls. Their commitment to staying connected strengthened their relationship over time.

Elizabeth shares that what attracted her to Julius was his character and vision. "Julius is such a nice man and very visionary," she says. "He was transparent and always shared everything about his life with me."

Similarly, Julius was drawn to Elizabeth because of her unique qualities. Her sense of responsibility, the care she showed him, her deep understanding of him, and her reverence for God all strengthened their bond and deepened their relationship.

Courtship, proposal

When it came to courtship, the couple did not take much time. Having known each other since their school days, they had already shared personal stories, learnt about each other’s family backgrounds, and understood each other’s values and circumstances. With that strong foundation, they felt ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Julius proposed to Elizabeth online during one of their regular conversations. While texting, he expressed his desire to have her as his wife.

This heartfelt proposal marked a significant milestone in their relationship and eventually led to the meeting during which, Julius officially introduced Elizabeth to his family.

Wedding preparations

Elizabeth remembers a day when Julius unexpectedly expressed his desire to officially visit her family. This visit would begin with a pre-visit, followed by an introduction, and culminate in their wedding. Elizabeth then spoke to her elder brother, Nambale Matiya Watsusi, who shared the news with their father, Matiya Kasakya Buyi. Initially, her father was hesitant to accept the proposal.

He later referred Elizabeth to his senior pastor, Pastor Moses Gidudu, of Living Word Worship Church in Mbale, who had played a significant role in nurturing her spiritually. The pastor asked Elizabeth several questions and prayed for her, requesting that she returns with Julius.

On an agreed Sunday, the couple met Pastor Gidudu together. He conducted a thorough interview with Julius, prayed for them as a couple, and gave his blessing. Following this meeting, they saw Elizabeth’s father again. Her father questioned Julius about his intentions and plans, to which Julius confidently responded. He then guided the couple on how to proceed with the three traditional functions.

The couple began with a successful pre-visit, followed by a colourful introduction ceremony on October 4, 2025, where they received a letter of consent to marry. Their journey culminated in a joyous wedding celebration on October 11.

Julius emphasises that the key to their successful journey was prayer and trusting God every step of the way.

"What made everything work was prayer and entrusting God with everything we needed to do," he says. The couple also received overwhelming support from friends, valuable guidance from their parents and elders, and strong backing from their biological siblings on both the maternal and paternal sides of the family and clan.

The couple acknowledges that their journey was filled with challenges. They faced discouragement from some friends, particularly those who did not wish them well. Others had promised support but ultimately let them down, especially on Elizabeth’s side. They also dealt with fears and superstitions, including concerns about accidents, heavy rains, and individuals claiming to have had bad dreams about them.

Despite these setbacks, Elizabeth and Julius remained focused on their goal. Although some of their meetings were attended by only a few people, they are grateful that everything turned out successfully in the end.

Memorable moments

She fondly recalls the joy of seeing so many people attend their celebrations.

"We cannot forget how our friends and family came together to celebrate us in large numbers," she says.

The couple was deeply touched by the care and attention they received, as well as the thoughtful organisation of the events. Their happiness was further heightened by the pride they felt in how smoothly and efficiently everything was handled.

Reflecting on the celebrations, Julius shares that his best moment was watching his beautiful wife walk down the aisle and seeing all their loved ones gathered to celebrate their wedding.