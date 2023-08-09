He broke up with me but now wants me back

My boyfriend and I have been dating for the past two years. Although we are in the same year at university, we go to different universities and only communicate through calls and messages. The problem is, for the last three months, he has not answered my calls or replied my messages. When I asked why, he said he is not ready for a serious relationship and wants us to be friends. Now he has turned around saying he still wants me in his life and I should wait for him to commit. The question is, is he just wasting my time?

Rebecca

Dear Rebecca,

Dating while at the University can be stressful at times. Although it can be fun, it can also have ups and downs. Some relationships at this level can be stable and somewhat healthy and others might end up in future marriages.

It is also assumed that at this level, many students are inexperienced and, therefore, can make many mistakes unless they are intentional about learning from those much older and in stable relationships, attend relationship coaching or even read from other sources.

You mentioned that your boyfriend had not answered your calls for three months but at the same time, he is back and asking you to wait as he commits. This in itself is a message. Each of you contributes 50 percent in a healthy relationship and every time one is doing 80 percent and the other much less, it is usually a red flag that something is not right.

It is during dating that people have more to say to one another. If your boyfriend tends not to return calls and you keep calling them, they might not value the time and sacrifice you put into the relationship.

Make use of this period to focus on your improvement either academically, spiritually, or even socially. Loving and knowing yourself is an important part of being in a happy relationship. This enables you to grow your worth and protects you from being vulnerable to risky behaviour.

Taking good care of yourself will ignite self-love and later, you will be able to notice how much time you are investing in this relationship.

Take time to find other pleasurable things you can do during this period as opposed to just waiting for your boyfriend to make up his mind. Waiting will only fuel anxiety within you and even cause other unwanted behaviours. Giving your boyfriend time as you engage totally in different actives activities, especially towards academics is the best way to go.

Evaluate the relationship in terms of what you have learnt; was it a happy relationship or one full of arguments and fights? As much as all relationships face conflict, it is also important to be able to keep a healthy relationship for a reasonable time.

Reader advice





Find out why

Absolom Lubwama. There are questions you need to ask. It is typical for a man to develop cold feet when he feels he is not financially stable to take care of the family. Much as he may love you, many men do not want to depend on women financially. If this is the case, give him another chance and help him become the man that would build a home for you and your children.

Take it slow

Naturinda Patience. Be patient because rushing into a relationship will not help you. If you still love him, give him a second chance but do not rush into anything serious. Take your time to also study him.

He does not love you

Jy Peterson. Just know he does not love you. He is only missing some random moments that you could have had together. In fact, you will turn into his play thing. Block him and move on with your life.

Its already over

Hakiim Owiny. There are things I have failed to understand. Who is supposed to give the other a second chance and who is supposed to decide? In my opinion, any relationship where you have to ask outsiders for advice on how to keep it is not worth the hustle. Walk away.

Make your own decisions

Mike Payesu. A relationship is a lifetime commitment and taking time to make that choice is real investment. Many people have regrets because they rushed, followed people’s opinions and did not consider the fundamentals. So, your man could have made serious analysis and conclusions.

Are you ready to wait?

Rachel Monyoncho. Two years is more than enough time for a man to know what he wants. You need to decide what you want and you cannot continue waiting indefinitely without a tangible sign of commitment from him. I think you should be more concerned about what you want and not what he wants. Consider your priorities first before his or you will end up being in a rehabilitation centre.

He has moved on

Abooki Mary. He already has a spouse and he is just confusing you. Take your time away from him and ask God to send you a man that will love you for who you are.

Talk to him

Blessed Jacob. Sit down with him and discuss issues since this is the only way to understand why he dumped you in the first place. It is hard to understand a man’s ways when he is not yet decided but once he does, know you will be happy.

Focus on your education

Phoebe Miriam. He has told you he is not interested in a serious relationship. Stop nagging and begging him. Concentrate on your education and graduate. When you are done with books, someone will be there waiting to commit to you. Stop acting desperate. You are too young for that and might end up losing all other chances.