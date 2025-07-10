He brought home a love child. What should I do?

I am a woman in deep pain and confusion. My husband and I have been married for more than 15 years. We have faced our share of challenges, but I believed we were committed to each other and our family. Recently, however, he came home with a child; his illegitimate child with another woman. That was the first time I discovered he had been unfaithful to me. I was devastated. What hurts me most is the betrayal and his complete lack of remorse. He acts as if nothing happened. He still expects me to be intimate with him, to talk and laugh as we did before, yet I feel broken inside. I am angry, disgusted and ashamed. I even find myself resenting the innocent child, which makes me feel guilty. I am unsure how to proceed or what to do next. Please help me. Anonymous





Dear Anonymous, We commend you for reaching out for help through this column. One commendable aspect, even while you are in pain, is that you do not want to victimise the child, since by all measures, it is not his fault. That, in itself, demonstrates that you have a good personal value system. In saying you are confused, you likely lack clarity of thought and feeling, and most likely are unsure of what action to take in this regard. It seems apparent from the details you have shared that leaving the relationship is not the primary goal you are seeking. Let us examine what you are dealing with. First, you feel betrayed knowing that your husband had an extramarital affair, and thus the child.





Second, he is not acknowledging his fault and is, therefore, seemingly trampling on your feelings. These two issues appear to be central to your anguish at this point. This is affecting how you feel about him intimately, which is a totally understandable reaction. The fact that you wrote also indicates that the person with whom you could resolve the issue is not available to deal with it or even show remorse. If this is not resolved, it creates major cracks that will undermine your marriage. If walking away from your 15-year marriage is not your first option, it is important to remember that whatever resolution is reached will not change some things, for instance, the existence of the child and, to some extent, the presence of the child’s mother in the picture. If you can live with that, then consider how you might help your husband understand the impact of his actions on your feelings.





Have you discussed the issue in a way that makes him see it as a serious matter? This might mean setting aside some important issues between you until this is addressed, refusing to move forward as if everything is normal until you have talked about it. Such a step requires courage and deliberate effort. It may be practical to involve significant people in your circle: your religious leaders, sensible family members, and ultimately, a counsellor, ideally one experienced in marital and family matters. Even if you wish to forgive your husband, pretending nothing happened is risky for your future relationship, and forgiveness will never be fully genuine.





You have not mentioned if you have children, but after 15 years, it is safe to assume you have at least one or more, and your decisions, along with the state of your relationship, affect them. Therefore, there must be a firm commitment to discuss this issue, and it is right that you insist on talking about it. Do not fear doing whatever you can to resolve this core matter, especially since you are the one taking the lead. Without resolution, you risk long-term emotional harm from him, which could further threaten the foundation of your marriage. Ultimately, healing and restoration require truth, accountability, and intentional effort from both partners. You have already taken a brave first step by acknowledging the pain and seeking guidance. Now, your husband must also be willing to meet you at a place of honesty and mutual respect, because it is only from that place that true reconciliation and peace can begin.









Prevalence.

While it is difficult to pinpoint an exact percentage, studies suggest that a small but significant number of men have children outside of marriage due to affairs.

Estimates vary, but some research indicates that two to three percent of all children are conceived through extramarital affairs. Other studies focus on paternity rates, with some suggesting rates around one percent for certain social classes and regions. It is important to note that rates can vary based on factors such as socioeconomic status and location.

Samuel Ssettumba

Counsellor









Reader advice

It is his responsibility

Mlord Kaysm Cassy. You feel disgusted, resentful, and angry, so what are you still doing in that marriage? He fathered a child outside your union and does not even show remorse. That child is his responsibility, not yours. You deserve peace, not pain. Do not sacrifice your sanity to hold a broken home together. Choose yourself.

Give yourself time

Joseph Kyebayiga. It is deeply painful when trust is broken; it rarely returns fully. You may pretend, but inside, doubt lingers. Give yourself time to process everything. If you choose to stay, do it with clear eyes. Some men only change when they face consequences. Show him that the world is not for the weak, and neither are you.

Learn to love the child

Harriet Sheryl. Pray for the grace to accept and love that innocent child before bitterness takes root. If you do not address these feelings, they can grow into resentment that poisons your heart and turns you into the very kind of stepmother you fear. Handle this wisely. If your husband treasures the child deeply, jealousy may break the marriage faster than betrayal did.

Forgiveness is good

Godlive Ganda. Has he tried to talk about it with you? How has he handled this matter? The fact that you never suspected anything could mean he cared enough to protect the marriage. Marriage is not about perfection; it is about forgiveness. Now you must choose: hold onto anger or fight for your peace. No lasting union succeeds without facing serious trials.

Sit down and talk

Phoebe Miriam. Sit your husband down and express yourself. That way, you will be able to relieve yourself of any stress. Give him space and time, and probably leave the home for some time ...however, never mistreat the innocent child.

Heal first

Sarah Namaganda. I went through a similar betrayal. It nearly crushed me. But therapy and prayer helped me find strength. Do not rush to forgive or decide. Heal first. You owe yourself peace. His child is not your burden unless you choose it to be. Take your time. Protect your heart. You deserve love, not pain.

Pause, scream, decide

Ronald Okello. I know how betrayal stings. I stayed once, and it broke me more. Do not ignore your pain to keep up appearances. His actions were selfish. You have every right to pause, cry, scream, and then decide. Talk to someone. Your healing matters more than his comfort.

Do not stay out of fear