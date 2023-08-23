My husband and I have been married for three years. The only problem is that he is addicted to gambling and he squanders his entire pay on online gambling without informing me. Sometimes, he even takes loans from different banks to finance his addiction. When the banks call asking for their money, he apologises to me, saying he will not do it again but unfortunately, he cannot resist. How should I deal with this situation?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

Coping with a family member’s negative behaviour can be challenging. This strain can manifest in various ways, including loss of shared savings, debt accumulation and financial secrecy. In this case, it is advisable to focus on changing your own situation rather than concentrate on your husband’s. When a behaviour becomes obsessive, it turns into an addiction. It is important to remember that you cannot force your husband to acknowledge that his gambling is harmful. You cannot force him to stop or control his gambling.

Emotional consequences of gambling can have devastating effects on relationships, and in most cases, these relationships end in divorce. No matter what you say or do, the only person who can take control and decide to change is the person who gambles.

It is important to understand that it is not your husband causing the harm, but his behaviour. Therefore, you are not to blame for his behaviour.

Find a conducive moment and inform your husband of the negative impact his behaviour is having on you. Communicate your feelings carefully and openly. Do not try to take control of his life as this usually does not work and will instead frustrate you. Let him know that you are available to help him in any way and encourage him to let know how you can help him change for the better.

He may feel out of control, embarrassed, or ashamed. It is okay to support him in his struggle, but do not take on his burden; especially his debts. Choose to say, ‘I cannot do this for you, but I will support you while you are doing it.

Allow him to take responsibility for his behaviour. Do not help him lie and deceive.

Take care of both your physical and mental health, eat a healthy diet, exercise and rest which will help improve your well-being and increase your resilience to stress. A counsellor can give you other suggestions on how to look after yourself and help your person out of this situation.

Coping with your husband’s gambling addiction can seem so overwhelming that it might seem easier to rationalise their requests “one more time.” You might feel ashamed or as if you are the only person who has problems such as this. If you reach out for support, you will realise that many wives have had to deal with this problem.

It is also important to note that when you are dealing with something as serious as addiction it is important that you do as much listening as you do talking. If your loved one is made to feel as if all you are doing is pointing fingers, he may be reluctant to confide in you or even worse, refuse to get help.

Reader advice

Talk to your husband

David Mukasa. Talk to him about the negative impact of his behaviour. Make sure whenever you communicate with him, it does not include blaming and pinpointing words as you may have conflicting emotions when you speak to him. This does not mean you give in to what he says, but check your temper in the process as he can also be undergoing a lot of stress. I can understand that you might be hurt, but you want to protect him and the family.

Be supportive

Rose Nabanakulya. I can imagine how his frequent ways of assuring that he will stop gambling but still continuing the same habit can add to the distrust between you. With this, I suggest you show your support so that he sees himself in new light. This will give him the space to open up and also help you see the situation from his perspective.

Stop enabling him

David woods. You enable your partner’s addiction when you remove or lessen the negative consequences of his actions. For example, in the case of gambling, you might supply your husband with the cash to pay off debtors. When you begin enabling, you might have your husband’s best interests at heart. However, over time, he may put in less effort to quit gambling and you may find yourself putting in more effort to enable him.

Take control of finances

Desire Agnes. As your husband is now unreliable with cash, it is up to you to take control of family finances. Take measures to ensure your own finances are safe from your husband’s gambling. For example, create a separate bank account, if you have not done so already. If your husband is willing to accept help, work together to restrict the amount of access he has to the family’s money.

Talk to a counsellor

Elijah Mutale. From the stress of managing finances to the daily pressure of denying your husband’s requests, you might have a lot on your plate. However, you do not have to handle all of these responsibilities alone. Schedule therapy sessions to keep yourself in good mental health.

Pray for him

Daniels Mulungi. It takes spiritual warfare to overcome such a spirit that is driving him. It is a spirit of poverty that is following both of you, although your husband cannot see it because he is blindfolded. So, please pray for him as you also find anyone who can stand with you both in prayer and counselling.

Seek immediate help

Lydia Musoke. You must remember that just as alcohol and drugs, gambling addiction is a disease. Many partners blame themselves for the addiction, believing if they had been a better husband or wife, this would not have happened but things are rarely as simple as that. Sometimes figuring things out and getting them in perspective can be much easier if you have got a little help. Look for a counsellor and ask your husband to go with you.