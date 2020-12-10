He is leaving me for his best friend

By Kharono Lufafa More by this Author

I am 32 and my boyfriend is 36. In 2017, while organising for him to come and pay my bride price, I became very ill. My parents stopped all wedding preparations until I felt better. However, since we continued living together, I became pregnant and gave birth in 2018. In 2019 he met a long-lost friend who helped him with his career as an entertainer. He claims this friend was a godsend and came at the right time. However, after sometime, I realised they were more than friends and currently, they are openly dating. However, he has not broken up with me. What should I do? Anonymous.

Dear Anonymous,

It is a painful scenario to watch someone you love engaging another person. It may not be so easy to judge what he is planning to do about his relationship with you since you mention that he has not broken up with you neither has he given you details. It could be true that he is dating or they are good friends as he mentioned. At this level, a non-confrontational discussion about the future of your relationship is important to establish if he is still committed or not.

The more you engage him in this discussion, the easier for you to learn if he is truly into that other relationship or not. Pay attention to your intuition too, the inner you is able to tell that something is not right basing on a change of behaviour and response of the one you love. You also mention that he had attempted to come for the introduction but this was cancelled because you were sick, you could try finding out when he intends to come back but with the help of an elder that you both respect.

Through his feedback, you will be able to make a personal judgment if he still stands by his word or not. Otherwise, as for now, focus more on your relationship with him than the other person so that you make an informed decision. Remember, if you keep referring to having seen them date openly with no clear evidence, it will make you feel worse and take all your energies in a negative direction and, in the long run, result in chronic stress.

Be deliberate about taking good care of yourself and find ways of venting out appropriately as you weigh the situation and maintain a good level of communication with your boyfriend. This way, you get to learn what he thinks about your relationship. During this time, try not to be hard on yourself. Know that it is not your fault for him to choose someone else and understand that there is nothing you can do to change his behaviour since it might be due to poor skills in relationships or learned behaviour.

You can also suggest meeting a relationship counsellor to give both of you an avenue of discussing openly about the goals you each have about the relationship in case you fail to discuss on your own.

Evelyn Kharono Lufafa, Counselling psychologist



