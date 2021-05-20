He is paying me to leave our relationship

To show that he is done, a month ago, he gave me Shs25 million and asked me to start a new life somewhere else

My boyfriend and I have been living together for the last eight years. However, we have failed to have a child which seems to have put a strain on our relationship. Although we have worked and built a home together, he says we need to call it quits. I have been hesitating, thinking we could still make it work. To show that he is done, a month ago, he gave me Shs25 million and asked me to start a new life somewhere else. However, being 37 years old, I know it will be hard for me to meet someone else. How do I convince him to work on the relationship?

Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

You are faced with a difficult situation of having to deal with the fact that you have not been able to have children after eight years and the fear that at 37, you might not be able to meet someone else. This is currently a common experience with many families starting out well but fail to have children. In this regard, you are not alone.

Having a child with the person you love is a natural strong desire for everyone and the emotional impact of failing to have one is painful. It is important to break the problem into small parts than face a whole big mountain at the same time. The situation is having almost three different issues of infertility, the loss of a relationship including property, and also fear that you will not meet someone else after this relationship.

I do not know if you and your boyfriend have done all the necessary tests together and the results showed that you have a particular issue that is hindering you from being able to conceive. If not, this is an important area to venture into so that you are given appropriate information from the medical experts before you come to a conclusion that you have totally failed. Remember that as a couple, you are also individuals and this reflects on how one individual who is your boyfriend decides to take the radical step of wanting to quit the relationship yet according to you, there is hope to save the relationship and this is not a bad option at all.

This is all because we behave the way we do according to the environment in which we were raised. For some couples, being childless does not mean that they end their relationship but they instead find other coping mechanisms through both medical interventions and psychological counselling and either decide to keep trying or take a break from trying and let nature take its course.

However for some, and maybe in your boyfriend’s case, it could be that through nurturing he was taught to believe that marriage means having children and this may be hard to change. Ask your boyfriend to give you time to reorganise yourself emotionally. This is to enable you time to grieve about the loss which is invisible but hurting and also look at both sides of the coin of the relationship.

You will have time to look at the benefit of staying with someone who would rather let you go because you have not given birth and also look at the good side and weigh if it is still rewarding to stay in this relationship then make an informed decision. The issue of age seems to be an internalised pressure from yourself triggered by what society says. It is true that there exists a biological clock, but this does not limit you from finding love if you have to. At the moment, you have to face what is happening around you and recognise how you feel. Fear is a strong emotion and can keep you in a certain state for long if you do not take time to identify your feelings.

Do not blame yourself for not saving the relationship, remember being childless is due to circumstances beyond you and not necessarily by choice. Take good care of yourself during this period as your mind slowly transitions to a life without your current relationship. Note that you will still hurt before you heal. There will be bad and good days knowing very well that healing is not linear but instead moves in circles until finally, you get over it. Join a support group to benefit from other people’s experiences and how they cope in such a situation.

Seek professional counselling as this will equip you with new skills of facing the emerging issues in your relationship.

Reader advice

You can start over

Wynee Gee. You are never too old to start over. If someone is that open about being done, then know you are going to be in that relationship alone. Thankfully, he is kind enough to give you a buffer to kick-start your next phase of life. You cannot get back the years you spent with him but in all honesty, they could not have been all bad. Pick the lessons, savour the memories, and embrace your new life. Maybe someone else will come into your life, maybe not. But you can still have a purposeful and fulfilling life even without your boyfriend.

Do not leave, let him go

Georgina Nabagereka. No one was created barren. Eight years is such a long time for him to disrespect you by paying you as if you have been living with him for money. You might even find that his failure to wed you is the reason you have not been able to have a child. Sometimes, there are things God can never allow us to get outside wedlock. He will regret his actions.

Take the money, leave

Gloria Glosh. If that is his decision, take the money and leave. Not even he has the power over your destiny. Only God has that power.

Appreciate his honesty

Idris Saleh. I feel your pain but respect his honesty. Eight years is not eight days and not all men can be patient for that long. Take the money and relocate to another place and allow yourself to fall in love again.

Move on

Charlotte A Cherlyl. Do not let a man tell you twice that he does not want you. Walk away with the money and take your worries to God.

He is not selfish

Brenda Tusubira. Maybe he realised he is the cause of the childlessness and wants you to move on and be happy with someone else who can make your life complete. I think he is being fair, not selfish.

You can’t force it

Wisely Woodz White. You cannot force that relationship to work. Leave and pray to God for direction. What was never meant to be shall never be no matter how much you fight for it.

Be independent

Cath e Berto. Sorry, it may be very hard to regain his lost feelings toward you. Start new life with the money he has given you and become an independent woman. Life is about happiness in your heart. Do not force love.

Ask for a favour

Jacob Kwesiga Gatasha. Before you think of leaving, ask him to go with you for a fertility test. Maybe the doctor can give useful advice on what can help both of you have children. Money is not worth your emotions and time spent with him.

There is more to it

Joy Musoke. By the time a man pays you to leave his home, know that there are other reasons besides your inability to have children. Dust yourself off and use the money to make yourself a better woman.

Evelyn Kharono Lufafa, Counselling psychologist