He proposed at a Uganda Cranes game

During the second half of a thrilling match at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, the excitement took an unexpected twist when an emotional marriage proposal captured the crowd's attention.

As the Uganda Cranes fought to hold onto their slim lead, the focus shifted from the game to Joshua Banda Muwanguzi, a business administrator wearing a Uganda Cranes jersey, who ran onto the field, not to join the match, but to propose to his girlfriend seated in the stands.

The proposal occurred in the 75th minute, with Uganda holding a 1-0 advantage, thanks to Kristopher Mugabi's earlier goal. With tension mounting, Muwanguzi knelt near the halfway line, presenting a ring as security quickly intervened.

His girlfriend, Shadia Kisakye Nakato, an entrepreneur from Buziga, Kampala, visibly shocked and seated among friends, was overcome with emotion. As security led him away, she stood and shouted "yes," sparking applause and cheers from the captivated audience.

This touching proposal highlights the creativity and joy that love brings, demonstrating a love language that goes beyond the ordinary, understood by those who embrace the complexities of relationships.

The couple’s journey

Muwanguzi met Nakato during a church fellowship in January 2024. What started as a casual friendship soon blossomed into something more meaningful. By August of the same year, they officially began dating, drawn to each other’s personalities and values. Muwanguzi was captivated by Nakato’s beauty, intelligence, and ambition, while she admired his non-judgmental nature, attentiveness, and sense of direction.

"Joshua listens well and he is honest, qualities I deeply admire," Nakato shares.

Though their relationship began at the start of 2024, they consider the last three months as the time they have been seriously committed.

Both outgoing and adventurous, their first date was a memorable evening, starting with a romantic movie, It Ends With Us, and ending with a rooftop view of Kampala’s night skyline.

Their bond has quickly grown into a solid partnership built on mutual support.

"My dating life has been amazing," Nakato reflects. "Muwanguzi is not just my partner; he is my best friend. Through him, I have learnt to express myself better. He is incredibly supportive."

Planning the proposal

Eager to take their relationship to the next level, Muwanguzi began planning a proposal that Nakato would never forget.

“I could not imagine life without her. She brings love, joy, and peace into my world,” he says.

With help from close friends, he meticulously crafted the perfect plan. After much thought, he decided on a public proposal at Mandela National Stadium.

The couple plans to marry on December 30, 2024, surrounded by friends and family. PHOTO/COURTESY

The big moment

On Friday, October 11, 2024, during the Africa Cup Of Nations qualifiers match between Uganda and South Sudan, Muwanguzi the stadium into the setting for a life-changing event.

As the match entered its second half, he dropped to one knee, bringing the stadium to a standstill as he asked Nakato for her hand in marriage.

Although confident in her answer, Muwanguzi admits the moment was one of the most nerve-wracking of his life.

“I wanted it to be a complete surprise. When everyone’s focus was on the game, I knew it was the perfect time.”

Shocked and overwhelmed by the cheers, Nakato took a moment to gather herself before joyfully saying yes.

The night concluded with a celebratory dinner, shared with two close friends who had supported them throughout their journey.

Challenges and growth

Like any relationship, Muwanguzi and Nakato’s relationship has faced its fair share of challenges.

Balancing demanding careers while nurturing their relationship has been difficult at times.

“We learnt early on that time management is key,” Nakato explains. “We make time for each other and ensure that we are fully present during those moments.”

Communication was another hurdle they had to overcome.

“It took time to understand how to communicate effectively,” Muwanguzi admits. “But we have grown by being patient and open with each other.”

Despite the challenges, their love continues to grow. They enjoy dining out and spending quiet evenings together, continually building a strong foundation for their future.

The couple plans to marry on December 30, 2024, surrounded by friends and family.