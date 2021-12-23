He refuses to support our new Christmas tradition

By  Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

What you need to know:

Christmas memories with our children through travelling, visiting national parks, hiking mountains, picnics and doing other fun activities together. The problem is, my husband is against this idea. He says if I want to start my own tradition, then I should do it without his children.

Usually, we travel to my husband’s family in the village for Christmas. This has been the tradition since we got married 10 years ago. However, now that we have three children of our own, I want us to create Christmas memories with our children through travelling, visiting national parks, hiking mountains, picnics and doing other fun activities together. The problem is, my husband is against this idea. He says if I want to start my own tradition, then I should do it without his children. I think this is unfair, especially since I have never refused to spend the holidays with his family. How do we solve this without causing a rift in the family?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.