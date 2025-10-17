He talks to our mirror as if it were a person

My boyfriend has a peculiar habit that I can no longer ignore. Almost every evening, when he is in the bathroom, he talks to the mirror as if it were a living person. Sometimes he apologises to it, other times he laughs with it, and occasionally, he even seems to argue with it. At first, I thought he was just joking or practicing speeches, but it has become a daily routine. When I asked him about it, he said it helps him “reflect on life” and manage his stress. I love him, but honestly, this habit makes me feel unsettled and even a little alienated. It is as if there is a part of him that I do not understand, and I sometimes wonder if I should be worried. I do not want to belittle him or make him feel ashamed, but I also do not know how to cope with something that feels so bizarre. How can I bring this up in a caring way without sounding judgmental or critical?

Janet





Dear Janet,

In our culture, it is not common to talk to the mirror as if it were a real person. However, you may agree that when we look at ourselves in the mirror, we sometimes smile or wince at what we see. Have you ever looked in the mirror and given yourself a thumbs-up to acknowledge how smart you are? In a way, you are communicating with yourself, even if it is not verbal.

What you are experiencing with your boyfriend may not be as unusual as it seems. The difference is that it is not something you are accustomed to, and, therefore, may not consider it normal. As you mentioned in your letter, your boyfriend describes his mirror talk as self-reflection. Self-reflection is a legitimate reason for some people to talk to the mirror. It serves as a way to challenge or affirm their own thoughts, especially when facing difficult decisions.

For some, it can be hard to do this without their reflection, and the mirror helps facilitate this process.

You might have heard someone say: “I sat down and had a conversation with myself.” This behaviour is often associated with serious or challenging situations requiring important decisions. In fact, in therapy, this practice can be encouraged in some circumstances to help individuals overcome low self-esteem or manage anxiety. When does mirror behaviour become a concern for a person’s well-being? First, if the dialogue becomes negative; imagine someone accusing, criticising, or belittling themselves in front of the mirror, leading to negative feelings, the practice is likely harmful.

In another case, if a person acts as though the mirror’s reflection is speaking back to them, that shifts from a reflective conversation to a hallucination, which could indicate a serious mental health issue. Additionally, if talking to the mirror becomes a compulsive habit, where the person feels restless if they don’t do it, this may be associated with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). So, Janet, does your boyfriend’s mirror behaviour fit any of these descriptions? If it does, professional intervention may be warranted.

However, based on your description, it could just be that you are irritated and bothered by it. Besides his mirror talk, he may be a loving and perfectly normal individual. It might be helpful for you to put in some effort to not let his mirror behaviour affect you. You may also need professional support from a counsellor to help you manage your feelings and overcome any irritation caused by it. In your letter, you used the word “strange,” which may hint at the source of your irritation since the behaviour feels weird to you. Is it possible to change your viewpoint? Yes, it is.

You can also do some personal reading about the phenomenon of mirror talk and why people engage in it. This knowledge might help you respond more positively and focus on the loving aspects of your relationship. As it stands, your irritation over his behaviour could be draining energy that could otherwise contribute to strengthening your relationship. You asked how to bring up this discussion without judging or criticising him. As suggested, arm yourself with knowledge about this tendency, which may help you see that there may be no need to address it at all.

However, to ensure your concerns are taken seriously, do not raise the topic immediately before or after he engages in it. Choose an appropriate time to discuss it positively. After his mirror talk, he might seem happier or more relaxed. Observe him closely. You could ask him how it makes him feel and how he came to engage in this practice. Achieving this dialogue may foster empathy and alleviate your irritation. On a supportive note, if the people we love exhibit behaviours we find annoying or strange, but it does not affect their goodness toward us, the solution may lie in how we adjust our perception of that habit. We can choose to focus on their positive qualities, allowing us to redirect our energy from irritation to love and relationship-building.



It is a form of therapy

Rhoda Grace Najjuma. I usually talk to my inner self rather than the mirror, and it really helps me manage situations without involving anyone else. It is a form of self-therapy. My husband always asks why I talk to myself, but honestly, people have different personalities.

Just let the man be

Rosie Prince. People talk, sing, dance, admire themselves, and do so much more even in the bathroom. I personally do this, and it feels amazing; it lifts your mood and makes you feel great without relying on anyone else. Sometimes, it is better to mind your own business and let others enjoy their little habits.

This is a minor issue

Godlive Ganda. Creating unnecessary confusion in a relationship can often lead to conflicts that never needed to exist. Some behaviours such as talking to oneself, are not harmful and do not deserve judgment. Bringing tension into your home over such small things only causes problems where none existed. Choose understanding over unnecessary conflict.

It helps him destress

Martin Ssebyala. Janet, there is nothing to worry about. Understand your partner’s work and personality. Talking to oneself can boost self-esteem, act as therapy, or help release stress without affecting you. Letting him be himself protects both him and your relationship.

Avoid being judgmental

Harriet Sheryl. People deal with serious issues in life, and talking to oneself is minor by comparison. Your partner may be introverted or naturally quiet, preferring to process things alone. Try creating a free, non-judgmental home atmosphere. Slowly encourage him to share both the good and bad with you without pressure, so he feels safe.

Run for your life

Sharmmy Maseko. Sometimes it is better to recognise patterns that may indicate bigger issues. While this may sound extreme, trusting your instincts is important. Observing how your partner deals with stress and emotions can reveal whether their coping mechanisms align with a healthy relationship or suggest deeper incompatibilities.

You need to relax

Generous Nakie. Your paranoia is unnecessary. Self-talk is a common, harmless, and often beneficial practice for maintaining mental well-being. Accept that this is his way of handling stress, and you will find it easier to maintain peace and understanding in your relationship.

Find your own way