He wants me to choose between the driver and our marriage

My husband wants to fire him but I am of the view that we give him time and a chance to reform

One of my two children recently started complaining about our driver, who used to drive them to and from school, and now to a private place where they get coaching during lockdown. The boy said the driver has become disrespectful that he has started ordering them about but mostly parks the car at will to buy alcohol which he consumes while driving them. We were shocked by the allegations because he has been a good driver for nearly five years. He has also been driving me to and from work. My husband wants to fire him but I am of the view that we give him time and a chance to reform. For this, my husband says he cannot counsel a man older than him and now suspects I have feelings for the driver. He asked me to choose between the marriage and ‘a mere driver’. What should I do?

Anonymous

Dear anonymous,

You have shared quite an important story. It is very common for a couple to disagree on the course of action in some cases. The issue I see here is communication and what stands out is failure to listen to each other.

I do not know how old your child is but at least through experience, I have come to learn that young children usually say things the way they are and often do not lie.

Unfortunately, we the adults end up trivialising what they share with us.

So often children could be saved from harmful acts if someone took an interest to listen to them.

It is very important as a parent to take action and protect the child from more harm. Like you mentioned, the child said that the driver parks the car willfully and takes alcohol while they are watching. This would be termed as emotional abuse in accordance with child protection policies. Remember children model what they watch from the adult world and as a parent, you are the custodian of the child’s safety.

On the other hand, your husband would like to take immediate action and stop more harm from happening to the children, and yet you prefer giving the driver time to see if he can change. Your divergent views on the matter are not the issue but depending on the case, look out for what is most urgent.

One of the reasons you could be advocating for his stay may not mean that you love him but because of the attachment theory.

When we stay long with individuals, we tend to think that we cannot do without them. This can be so strong that even if we see the harm they have caused we can sweep it under the carpet but keep them around us just to satisfy our emotions. Prioritise your relationship in such a heated debate. Remember the driver will leave at one time and forget you but then you are going to have more time with your husband and you would not want to cause unnecessary resentment.

Ask yourself what you lose by collaborating for the wellbeing of your children and your family as a whole. Suggesting a time out might help you to reorganise yourself emotionally and come up with a rational decision about this case. Listen more if you want to benefit from such a difficult conversation and allow yourself to weigh on the actions you are suggesting. Validate your child’s feelings about what is happening and also give this case the appropriate time it deserves to come up with a more balanced decision.

Reader advice

Talk to the driver

I think you need to talk to your driver personally in regard to the allegations brought by your children; hear his view and observe too. You could follow him up while he is taking them to school. After getting all the desired information you can decide on way forward but you need hear his side before taking that final decision.

Save your marriage

Most often children do not lie. Just investigate what they are telling you. If it is true let the driver know the reason why you are firing him, because the life of the kids matters. Unless, and this is a big ‘unless’ you have feelings for the driver and you want to defend him. Either way, you cannot choose him over your marriage and the life of your kids.

Install cameras in car

Kids do not normally lie.

Well, if what they say is right, then it’s their life at stake here. I do not want you to regret because you did not listen (to them).

You can secretly install cameras in the vehicle, or follow him unnoticed if you still want to keep him.

Otherwise save lives

You will regret in future

Fire the driver. Get your kids to and from wherever you have to take them. You are the mother and having you drop and pick them will not hurt. What the hell are you doing by supporting someone who your children have complained about? We should not forget our responsibilities just because we have money to pay for help. Parents watch and listen to your children otherwise you will regret for life .

I would sack the driver

Why should I even consult anyone including my wife over a driver who seems too irresponsible to risk my children’s life? Some men are so “soft”. Personally I would sack the driver the moment my kids tell me his misbehaviour. I cannot drink alcohol before my kids and my driver does it, really!

Listen

Come Clean.

Ms Kharono is a counselling Psychologist at Sermotherapy Counselling Foundation.