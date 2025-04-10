He was the answer to my prayer - Barbra

It all started in the house of God, where Barbra Favour and Frank Blessed Naigambi’s paths first crossed. Barbra fondly remembers Frank as the youth prayer leader, the man whose faith radiated like a beacon. One day, Frank invited her to join a youth prayer meeting, a simple gesture that sowed the seeds of a deep and lasting connection. What began as a friendship blossomed into something far deeper. Over time, their bond strengthened, evolving from a shared commitment to prayer to a loving relationship that would withstand life’s challenges.

Frank admits that after inviting Barbra to the youth altar, their friendship deepened, and before long, it turned into something undeniable. They spent countless hours together, collaborating on business ventures, talking for hours on the phone, and staying connected through messages on WhatsApp. For Barbra, this connection felt like a dream come true. She had always prayed for a spiritually mature man who would lead her with love and devotion. As the first in her family to embrace salvation, she had always felt the weight of her prayers. “I asked God to bless me with a man who could lead me both physically and spiritually, someone after God’s heart,” she says, her eyes lighting up. “So when Frank proposed, I knew he was the one I had been praying for.” For Frank, it was Barbra’s unwavering devotion to God and her inner beauty that captivated him. “She was my friend first,” he reflects. “I prayed for a friend as a wife, and God answered my prayer by giving me Barbra.”

Courtship

Their journey together was one of laughter, prayer, and growth. For two years, they cherished their friendship before transitioning into dating, spending a total of five years together. Barbra looks back at their courtship as one of the most beautiful chapters of their love story. “It was a time of pure discovery,” she says. “I learnt about Frank’s personality, his likes, and his dislikes. We went on prayer retreats, had outings, and met people who spoke wisdom into our lives. It was a time of deep connection, filled with both joy and meaning.” Frank sees their courtship as a time of personal growth for both of them. “It was during this time that I learnt so much about my fiancée and even more about myself. I became more responsible and intentional, knowing that we were building a life together.”

The proposal

One evening, after a heartfelt prayer meeting, Frank gathered his courage and took Barbra aside. His heart raced as he shared his deep feelings for her, although he feared rejection. But Barbra, with her deep faith, had already sensed what was coming. “I felt it in my spirit,” she shares, her voice full of warmth. “Though I was convinced he was the one, I did not give him an answer right away. I told him, ‘Let us pray over it.’” Three months of prayer later, Barbra gave Frank the answer he had been waiting for; a resounding “yes,” and with that, their journey as fiancés officially began.

Wedding preparations

As the days leading up to their wedding drew near, Barbra and Frank found themselves balancing preparations for both their introduction and wedding. Supported by a loving committee of 12, they navigated the planning process with grace, always guided by their faith. “Preparation is never easy,” they admit, “but through prayer, God made everything possible.” Their introduction ceremony took place on October 12, 2024, and their wedding followed on October 26, 2024. Surrounded by friends, family, and well-wishers, the couple celebrated their love in a joyous and unforgettable event. “We were committed to each other, trusted each other, and knew the true meaning of love,” they share, their eyes sparkling with shared memories. “Through prayer, everything came together perfectly.” During their marriage counselling sessions, Barbra and Frank gained priceless insights into each other’s temperaments, deepening their understanding of one another. They learnt how to balance their ministry work with their family life, a crucial aspect of their future together. As they look toward the future, they are eager to raise a family rooted in faith. Like any love story, their journey has not been without obstacles. There were moments when promises were unfulfilled, and discouragement tried to creep in. “Some meetings fell through, and people’s busy schedules made things challenging,” they reflect. “But despite these challenges, we pulled through because we had each other and, more importantly, we had God guiding us every step of the way.”

Memorable moments

For Barbra, one of the most cherished memories is when her father walked her down the aisle on theirwedding day. “Oh, it was the moment I had prayed for my whole life.” Frank on the other hand, says it was the moment they exchanged vows on their wedding day. “That was a prayer answered, a moment I will never forget,” he says.

TIP

Words of wisdom

As they reflect on their journey, Frank and Barbara offer advice to others seeking love. Frank’s advice to young men is simple yet powerful; “Be patient. Do not rush into relationships. Pray for the right partner and discover God’s purpose for your life before marriage.” For young women, Barbara shares her heart; “Wait patiently. Pray and watch, asking God to guide your steps. Ask Him to give you a friend as your marriage partner.” Frank and Barbara’s love story is a reminder that when you trust in God’s timing, the heart’s deepest desires are answered, and a love that is pure, faithful, and everlasting is born.

Titbits

Groom’s Name: Mr. Naigambi Frank Blessed

Bride’s Name: Mrs. Babra Favour Naigambi Blessed

Church: Deliverance Church Mbale

Celebrant: Pastor Silver Wanzala

Venue: Deliverance Hall Mbale

Number of guests: 400

Theme Colours: Introduction: Green and baby Pink for the introduction and white and baby pink for the wedding.