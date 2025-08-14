Her ex is her landlord

I have been dating my girlfriend for almost a year, and recently I discovered that her landlord is her ex-boyfriend. She says it is no big deal; they ended things on good terms, and he even gave her a rent discount. I did not like the sound of that. When I raised it, she told me I am being insecure and jealous. But I cannot shake the feeling of discomfort. What kind of ex gives rent discounts if he has truly moved on? She insists they do not communicate much and everything is purely formal, but I wonder if she would be okay with me renting from an ex. I do not want to seem controlling, but this situation is keeping me awake at night. Part of me wants to ask her to move, but I fear that might create a wedge between us. Am I overreacting, or is it reasonable to feel uneasy about this arrangement?

Jacob

Dear Jacob,

Navigating issues surrounding a relationship with an ex can indeed be uncomfortable, particularly in your situation, where there is a budding romance between you and your girlfriend. Based on what you have described, it may be unwise to pretend that these circumstances do not exist, especially since she rents his house and he has given her a discount. Interestingly, this could be an innocent combination of events without any ulterior motives. However, there is always a chance that you might be wrong, and, understandably, you feel uncertain.

By the time you decided to reach out for help, it was clear this situation could not just be wished away. Therefore, addressing it effectively is crucial so it does not become an obstacle in your relationship or jeopardise your emotional well-being and security. Your intention to address this concern is entirely valid because, as you pointed out, if the roles were reversed, you might experience the same feelings. Let us discuss the best approach to navigate this issue and ensure everything remains positive in your relationship.

To start, have you thought about why her connection with him bothers you? You need clarity about your feelings; do not second-guess yourself, as this will inform how you choose to address the issue. Are they in regular communication? Have there been other favours exchanged? Is it just your gut feeling without any concrete evidence? If you lack clarity about your emotions, you may struggle with your actions. I noticed you have tried to raise this issue before, but it elicited a defensive response from her, leaving you feeling like you were the one with the problem.

This suggests that changing your approach might be beneficial. Instead of being accusatory, try expressing your true feelings honestly as they pertain to your important relationship. When you assure her, make it clear that your concerns are not an indication of mistrust, but rather an honest expression of how you feel.

Outline your worries regarding the long-term implications of her ex’s proximity to your relationship and the potential disruptions that could arise. You can discuss boundaries and how difficult they can be to manage, especially given their past intimacy and current landlord-tenant relationship. Present your concerns not as accusations but as genuine worries about your relationship.

If you are unsure about maintaining emotional control during this conversation, consider sending her a written note, either digital or physical, and then follow up with an in-person discussion. Throughout the process, reassure her that this is not about a lack of trust but rather concerns about a situation that could negatively impact your budding relationship. If you have made every effort to present your feelings and they continue to be dismissed, you might need to find ways to help her see your perspective. Be prepared for the possibility that she may decide to move out for the sake of your relationship, which could lead to issues regarding her finding a new place. She may even ask for your financial assistance in that situation. Consider how you would respond if that scenario arises as you work through your primary concerns.









Reader Advice

It is time to move on

Ezra Ntsyori Tugeineyo. You are sharing her with her ex, and this situation is unhealthy for you. If you keep tolerating it, soon you will become the actual ex. It is important to recognise when a relationship is no longer serving your happiness. Start preparing yourself emotionally to move on. It might be painful at first, but letting go could lead you to better opportunities and a healthier relationship.

Suggest relocating

Teddy Mbeiza. It is better to act now than regret later. You could propose relocating away from where her ex is. If she agrees, be sure to maintain your standards and boundaries to protect the relationship. It is perfectly normal to feel uncomfortable in such a situation. But open communication and setting clear limits can help ease the tension. Do not wait too long before making a decision.

Have an honest talk

Joseph Kyebayiga. Even if she moves away, there is a chance she might still keep in touch with her ex, which can create ongoing problems. It is better to address this issue directly now. Talk openly with her and settle your feelings together. Avoid letting doubts and suspicions build up. Only clear and honest communication can help both of you understand each other and decide the way forward.

Rent another house

Generous Nakie. If you feel uncomfortable about the situation, the simplest solution is to rent another house. There is no need to stay in an environment that causes you stress or insecurity. Moving to a new place could give you peace of mind and strengthen your relationship. Sometimes, a change of environment helps clear the air and gives both partners a fresh start.

Start living together

Praise Alex. Consider renting another house for her and moving in together to ensure her commitment and loyalty. Being physically present can help you rebuild trust and understand the dynamics of your relationship better. Sharing a home can be an important step toward establishing a stable and trusting partnership.

Boundaries must be set

James Tashobya. I am willing to help my ex whenever she needs support, as long as it does not interfere with my current relationship. Helping an ex can be tricky, but if boundaries are respected, it is possible to be supportive without causing issues. The key is to ensure that the current relationship is prioritised and that no actions create discomfort or jealousy.

Choose your happiness