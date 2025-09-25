How can we parent as a team when our styles are clashing?

My name is Samuel, and I am a father of three. My wife and I often clash when it comes to parenting our children. She tends to be more lenient, allowing them to stay up late and indulge in junk food, while I prefer a stricter approach that includes clear routines and rules. Our constant arguments are starting to strain our relationship. We both want what is best for our children, but our conflicting parenting styles confuse them and create unnecessary tension at home. I worry that if we continue this way, it could harm both our marriage and our children’s sense of stability. How can we bridge this gap without undermining each other’s authority? Is there a way to compromise and find common ground, or should we accept that we will always disagree?





Counsellor's advice

The scenario you are facing is a common source of conflict between couples when it comes to parenting. It typically involves one partner being strict while the other appears more permissive with the children. Let us first consider why we develop certain parenting styles. Our upbringing significantly influences our views and behaviours, often without us realising it. The effects of our upbringing run deep and can impact many of the important choices we make in life. Interestingly, the way our background affects us is not always obvious. For example, a parent who seems permissive might actually be reacting to a very strict upbringing, driven by a desire for independence. This can translate to a need for control in their parenting, making them overly lenient to counteract their own childhood experiences.

Samuel, since you are the one who reached out, let me address you directly. You mention "constant arguments" that you fear could strain your relationship. In this parental conflict, you have an opportunity to understand your wife better if you intentionally seek to comprehend why she prefers a more relaxed approach to raising children. Judging her from a deeper understanding may help reduce any resentment you feel toward her parenting style. This can prompt you to approach the situation with empathy and a friendlier perspective.

Have you asked her, without prejudice, why she favours this approach? A confrontational tone loaded with judgment can put her on the defensive, making her less likely to listen to your concerns. Do you argue about other aspects of family life? If so, this might indicate a broader pattern in your relationship. If this is a standalone issue, it may require closer attention to explore why it is so significant. It is important to step back from your own viewpoint and try to see things from her perspective. This approach can tone down your presentation of the issue and may soften her seemingly "stubborn resolve" if she feels that you are considering her point of view.

Although you have not mentioned it in your letter, this polarisation over parenting could reflect other areas in your marriage where she feels unheard. This dynamic may be an opportunity to address and improve other rough patches in your relationship. I also recommend doing some reading on the subject, as many couples struggle with these issues. From your letter, it seems you are inclined to take action to address the situation. You’ve used terms like “compromise” and “bridging this gap,” suggesting you have a sense of the action needed, even if you are unsure how to proceed.

A family counsellor can be immensely helpful as they provide context and depth regarding the issue and can guide you on actionable steps. A good family counsellor will also help you monitor progress, and you will gain conflict resolution skills as an unintended benefit of the process.

READER ADVICE





Offer suggestions

Clara Turinawe. Women are often the primary caretakers of children, and it is important to approach parenting discussions with respect and appreciation. Offer suggestions and advice gently, without attacking, so that guidance feels supportive rather than critical.

This balance is good

Martin Ssebyala. In parenting, it is beneficial for one parent to be stricter while the other is gentler, reflecting the balance of discipline and care. Understanding each role can make implementing rules much easier. If disagreements persist, seeking guidance from a counsellor together can help both parents create a consistent, balanced approach for their children’s well-being.

You must be the leader

Rash Rashid. As a father, it is essential to guide your children and maintain consistency in their upbringing. While your partner plays a key role, ultimately, you are responsible for their development. Encourage her and the children to follow your approach, but do so respectfully, maintaining open communication and ensuring the children understand expectations clearly.

Work as a team

Sarah Nanyonga. My husband and I had the same clash. What worked for us was weekly ‘parent check-ins’ where we planned rules together and discussed consequences before implementing them. We agreed on limits for bedtime and sweets, but allowed occasional treats. This way, our children see one united front, and we respect each other’s style without constant arguments.

Discuss issues privately

Peter Okello. I used to argue with my wife over discipline. We realised that modelling respect for each other mattered more than winning debates. We now discuss big decisions privately and present them as a team. For minor issues, we give each other flexibility. Children then learn consistency without feeling pressured by conflicting messages.

Compromise is key

Amina Kato. My husband likes strict schedules; I prefer flexibility. We created a hybrid routine; structured school and study time, but weekends allow fun activities. We also communicate openly with our children about why rules exist, helping them understand rather than rebel. It reduces tension at home and keeps our marriage intact.

