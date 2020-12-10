How securely are you attached?

By Ian Hart More by this Author

On a first date, it is natural to wonder whether your new partner likes you. But what is more important is figuring out how they see relationships.

Psychologists describe the way people approach romantic relationships as their adult attachment style.

If your adult attachment style is “secure”, then you are warm and loving, great at communicating your feelings, easily become close to a partner, are comfortable depending on them and having them depend on you.

You do not worry about being alone, you generally have happy relationships and feel comfortable with intimacy and independence, and balance them well.

Anxious

But just over a fifth of us have an “anxious” attachment style. You want to be so close you may become clingy.

You worry that your partner does not want to be as close to you as you would like, and you are sensitive to their moods.

Another quarter of us are “avoidant,” which centres on maintaining independence. If you have this style, you will tend to hide your feelings, worry about rejection and keep your distance.

Dismissive avoidants tend to be self-sufficient, prefer not to depend on others and are comfortable without a close partner in their lives.

Fearful avoidants want close relationships, but worry they will be hurt and find it difficult to trust or depend on a partner.

If you are single and searching, figuring out a new date’s attachment style is a really good idea. The key is expressing your own needs early on, for example by saying, “I need someone I can rely on.”

That may sound risky, but it is better to know straight away whether your date is right for you.

An avoidant will send you mixed signals. One minute they will be talking of moving in, the next acting like you do not have a future together.

An anxious date will reveal worries that you won’t stick around. Both probably have a history of broken relationships, so listen.

Best dating strategy

And you should understand your own style, because it can help you decide on your best dating strategy.

For example, if you are anxious, try dating several people at the same time to begin with. If you are avoidant, cut your dates some slack before giving up on them.

Your attachment style can also change, but usually only when you get into a relationship that really shakes your beliefs about love.

So, if you expect people to let you down and you are with someone who is always supportive, you will slowly become more secure.

Or if you are secure and dating someone anxious or avoidant, there is a good chance they will become more like you.

But if you are anxious or avoidant and with someone who is the same, you are likely to make each other worse. So, dating someone who is secure might sound boring, but it is actually wonderful.

Because it means a better and longer lasting relationship: more committed, supportive, physically and emotionally intimate. And it is amazing how good that can feel.



