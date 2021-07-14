How to have a successful first date

By Bradford Kamuntu More by this Author

First dates are usually stressful and in this age of the World Wide Web where everyone seems to be trying to one up the other with their idea of a great first date, competition is stiff. There has been a lot of debate around what constitutes as a great first date or not.

Debates were swirling on twitter this week and one tweet (I cannot seem to remember who by and I am paraphrasing here) read ‘people in Kampala need to release themselves from thinking it is not a great date unless it is fine dining’, or something to that effect.

I agreed with the author of the tweet and it got me thinking, ‘what is a successful first date?’

Of course, I know the meaning may take a different form and shape for different people but there must be some general benchmarks to meet for what is considered as a great and successful date.

With the right strategy you can avoid the more common pitfalls of first dates, the ones that have you dreading it or the cringey memories of first dates past.

The first date with someone you know little or nothing about is full of uncertainty.

Do not make things more complicated by trying to arrange the perfect romantic dinner, or planning a whole day out.

These may be things that do not even interest them. Instead, keep things short and simple.

A cup of coffee in a central location will make it clear fast if your date is someone you would like to spend more time with.

And if things go well, the coffee could turn into a lunch or dinner, adding some spontaneity into the mix.

A bit of anxiety is natural on a first date in fact, it is half the fun. But you will want to eliminate the kind of stress that will make you flustered and your date uncomfortable. The more relaxed you feel, the more comfortable your date will be around you.

Preparation is key

Prepare some first dates topics, questions about their dating history, why are they single?

Who they have been talking to and if they are aware they are dating other people.

This would also be your opportunity to look for red flags and deal breakers.

Sometimes the idea of going on yet another first date with yet another person to see, yet again, if something is there gets to be too much. In those moments, remind yourself of this crucial fact, all you are looking for is one person who is a match, and that can happen at any time (unless you are a looking for more than one person) in which case this article is a little too juvenile for you.

Show up as yourself, in hope that the person you are meeting will also show up as the best version of themselves that in itself whether you end up together long-term or not is an incredibly successful first date.

It is also important to note that it is well within your right to end a terrible first date, you do not need to feel like you should sit through a bad date just to spare someone’s feelings.

If you are not feeling the vibe and have enjoyed yourself, then say no.

Communicate and let the other person know that you are interested and would love to pursue this further.

Do not put pressure on yourself or the other party and go out and enjoy your first date (as soon as lockdown is over).