How to react to a partner’s confession

By Ian Hart

If you have ever done something so foolish that it would hurt your partner, then most likely you feel bad about it. And probably believe that you should confess, because there are no secrets in a good marriage.

But life is never as straightforward as that. What if it was something that only happened once, had no consequences, and there is no chance you will ever be found out? Then perhaps you need to ask yourself why you feel the need to confess. Is it because you think it would make you feel better?

But then your partner would be upset about something they never needed to know. So, keep your secret. And if that means a few sleepless nights from time to time, then that is the price you pay for being so foolish in the first place.

But what if it is something more serious? That will probably be found out, sooner or later? Then it is better to come clean as soon as possible. But that can be difficult in lots of marriages.

Embarrassing

Most couples develop the habit of giving each other a hard time whenever one of them tries to talk about something embarrassing. And that is the wrong thing to do. Because if you cannot talk to one another without fearing the worst, then the worst will probably happen.

It is just the same with your children. For example, the last thing you ever want to be is the parent of a 16-year-old daughter who cannot tell you she is pregnant. That can be the beginning of a tragedy.

So, make sure you build the sort of family relationships where your children can talk to you about anything. This way, you will get to hear the things that warn you they need some help and they will listen when you give them advice.

Do exactly the same with your partner, because in good relationships, confessions are not life changing events. There will probably be a few tears, but things quickly get back on track and probably better than before.

Confessions

But more often than not, confessions have to be dragged out of a guilty partner, even when the evidence is all there since they know how painful it is going to be. So, do not give your partner a hard time if they have something difficult to tell you. Be a good listener instead since it is often the fallout from the confession that wrecks the relationship, not what actually happened.

I know of a husband who confessed to an infidelity he had just ended. His wife gave him such a hard time that now he is married to the supposed ex- girlfriend.

So, be a sympathetic listener over problems, great and small. Someone who helps your partner keep to the straight and narrow. And then that is exactly where they will stay.

In case of children

In families there is a fine line between privacy and secrecy. Some couples insist their children do not need to know anything about what goes on between them. But, increasingly, parents regard their adult children as friends, and in that case it is easy to be a bit too frank, especially when you are upset.

Honesty is best. But that does not mean revealing all the grubby details of a break-up, or your bad behaviour at university. It is advisable to think carefully about your motives before you give away too much about your life. Often the children do not want too much information although it is good practice to answer their questions.

Ultimately, it is up to individual families to decide what is appropriate for them. Never underestimate the impact of revealing secrets to your children however preoccupied they seem to be with their own lives.



After the confession

Keep in mind that the time your partner chose to tell you was done out of careful thinking and preparation. It only means they were comfortable with discussing it then and is serious about the relationship.

For instance, if a man waited for two years to tell you, it does not mean he was putting up an act of cowardice. It takes trust, faith and a desire to stay together for a long time. See the good side of the gesture, however painful the truth may be.

