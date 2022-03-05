How Twitter cheat conned love-struck women Sh109m

Kenyan ‘Twitter love swindler’ Gift Emmanuel Masinde. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • At least seven Kenyan women are ruing the loss of an estimated KSh3.5 million (about UShs109m), and nursing broken hearts.
  • The seven victims have formed a WhatsApp Group named ‘Co-wives’ with an aim of getting their money back.
  • He was so smooth and even got money from women who had never set eyes on him.

The alluring promises of tender romance, endless love, lifetime commitment, cute babies and a puppy named Jayden has left at least seven Kenyan women ruing the loss of an estimated KSh3.5 million (about UShs109m), and nursing broken hearts.

