I am still grieving yet he wants to get intimate

Dear Counsellor,

I recently lost my father and I am still mourning. We were very close and when he contracted Covid-19, I was very devastated. I have never been the same again since he died. I have failed to concentrate at work and my husband wants to have sex which I cannot even imagine myself doing. Every time he touches me I cringe and throw up. He was supportive in the first few weeks but I guess he has lost his patience. He has nonchalantly told me he will seek services of other women elsewhere if I do not give in. How can I keep him happy, and not give in to his demand yet?

Precious.

Dear Precious,

Sorry about the loss of your dad. Indeed Covid-19 has left scars on people’s hearts most especially by not giving people time to grieve and look after their patients given the fact that it is highly contagious.

I want to let you know that you are not alone. What you are experiencing right now are grief and loss and what you are feeling is legitimate.

Grief is a normal reaction to loss. It is the process that we go through when we undergo the loss of someone or something that we are attached to.

Grief is a lonely journey and difficult to explain to someone else who has not experienced it like you are facing it currently.

Time, pace

The loss of a loved one can feel like a deep wound in the heart that no one can touch and see yet it exists within the individual.

I would like you to know that grief is individualised and this means each person goes through it in their own time and pace and so allow yourself to go through the process such that healing can take place.

The symptoms of grief include what you mentioned above such as feeling devastated, angry, failure to concentrate, and loss of interest for some time. These go away after some time and this is why one psychiatrist and researcher known as Kubler Ross came up with the five stages of grief.

According to Ross, when we lose a loved one or even that which we value in our life, we go through denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and then lastly acceptance.

All the stages are important in a way that they enable an individual to survive during this period.

The most noticeable is depression because it represents the emptiness and presents the reality that the person has gone for good. Some of the symptoms such as withdrawal, low libido, and easily crying, hating relationships fall under this stage.

You may not go through these stages in a chronological way but each including depression is important because it is through going through the pain that you can recover.

Since grief is personal and people grieve differently, it is possible that your husband imagines you should have healed since he may be limited to this knowledge.

My take would be that you communicate to your hubby about your feelings, give them a name such as ‘I am feeling sad’ or ‘I need some of your support in this’. This will let him know how you feel instead of complaining at random about everything.

Using ultimatums is a way of making you yield but remember as I mentioned above grief might take time and yet you still have to grief appropriately then later heal.

Communicate as much

You may not be in a position to make him happy but accept his support if he offers it and also communicates as much as possible about how you feel.

However in case, the grief is constantly interfering with normal functioning, grief counseling can help to address intense emotions and move on with the healing process.

In the meantime, do things that help to lift your mood such as exercise, prayer, remembering the good times with your dad, sharing the pain, and practicing self-compassion whichever works for you as long as it does not harm your health.

Reader advice

He is selfish - Jacob Kwesiga Gatasha

He should understand what you going through first before putting his “selfish interests.”

Life must go on - Ogang Benard Gerad

Talk to him. He should understand. And you should also learn that life must go on. It is never easy but accept for acceptance is the first step to healing. Other than that, do not expect your husband to be patient forever just because you are mourning your dad that will not come back. The choice is yours.

I feel your pain - Kobugabe Agnes

I can feel your pain. You husband should really understand what you are going through. I wish I could inbox you how I overcame (such a problem). Mine was worse because I lost my brother too in the same month.





Seek professional help - Wynee Gee

Actually, you need to seek professional help to deal with the depression. Clearly, you are not coping well and because of this, your husband and entire family are going to suffer. If you really love him, seek help with dealing with the grief. Weeks later, this is definitely a sign that you are failing to cope with everyday life. Be kind to yourself.

Re-adjust yourself - Mercy Pauline Kirabo

Sorry you are going through all this and for the loss of your dad. May the good Lord keep comforting you. You need to reorganise yourself, sit down cry out one more time. No one said the pain would go away in one day, but slowly by slowly it will try to reduce.

Yeah, so many memories with your dad but life has to continue. Try to re-adjust yourself a little, or else you will lose your marriage, job and that would lead you into depression. Try to focus, keep praying and stand firm.

Keep asking the Lord for strength as it is not easy but life has to continue.

No one will understand your pain except you and there is no explanation you will give your boss or husband about what is going on because people are fighting so many battles that you know nothing about. Just keep trying, I believe all will be well.

You need him now - Andele Andelea

It is true that you can end up losing both your dad and marriage at the same time. So organise yourself and move on with life.

The truth is you need your husband right now more than any other thing because the moment he is gone, my sister you will automatically welcome sorrow, loneliness and depression into yo life.

Sex is not all that men want but being cared for. Wake up!

Organise yourself - Shepherd Emmanuel

My dear it is time for you organise yourself in order to keep your home and your work too.

Ms Kharono is a counselling Psychologist at Sermotherapy Counselling Foundation.