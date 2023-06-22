I am still in love with my married ex

Until recently, I had been in a relationship for four years. However, because my boyfriend’s family refused to accept me as a daughter in-law, so he married someone else. I am unable to accept the fact that he is married and living with another woman. We have talked about this but every time, he advises me to move on. I feel like he is being unfair and should have waited for me. How am I supposed to move on? Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

This seems to have taken a toll on you. I can imagine the feeling when you have no major reason between the two of you to separate and it happens externally, where you have no control over the events. Breaking off a relationship is related to losing someone you love and so has a similar grief effect. The extent to which one is affected is dependent on how the breakup occurred.

If it had been you and your partner coming to a mutual understanding that the relationship might not go as well as you expect or any other circumstances that you both agreed upon, then moving on would have been much easier.

From your submission, it seems the relationship was interrupted and had to end without you having personal reasons to end it. Grieving after a loss is different from one individual to another. It is normal to face the hurt so that you stop living in denial. Blocking this pain and trying to fantasise about a relationship that has ended just keeps you heartbroken.

Despite the challenges you are facing in trying to cope with the fact that your boyfriend is now married to someone else, you still need to move on. One way of achieving this is to acknowledge that this relationship ended completely. It is also helpful to end communication since this only triggers you and keeps you from moving on.

The temptation to call your boyfriend will be high but be intentional about giving yourself space to heal. Trying to know everything that happens in his life will make it even harder to move past the relationship. Although you loved each other, he moved on and married another woman, making it possible for you to also find someone else, especially after you have healed.

Healing is a process that may take time but taking small steps will make a big difference. Keep doing the things that help you move forward such as going out with friends. If you still get stuck after trying all the above, please see a professional counsellor to help you through the healing process.

According to www.tikvahlake.com, do not forget to love yourself. The strongest indicator that your mental health is above par is you loving yourself. More accurately, you understand, accept, forgive, and empathise with yourself. The reason it is a good reflection of your mental health is that it is one of the hardest things to do, especially if you are coming out of a relationship with an ex you are still in love with.

You are extremely vulnerable at this stage, wondering whether you are worthy of love and whether you will ever find anyone like your ex. The answer is not to look outward but strengthen your inner core.

The key is to change the way you talk to yourself. Get rid of any negative talk and remind yourself that you have everything to light up someone’s life and that in turn, that someone will light up your life.

The fact that it did not happen with your ex is not a reflection of you or your ex. It was due to those exceptional circumstances. You will continue to attract love because you arefilled with qualities that draw people toward you.

Advice by Evelyn Khorono Lufafa, a counselling psychologist with Sermotherapy Counselling Foundation

Readers' advice



Move on

Harriet Sheryl. Your boyfriend did not love you that much. If he did, he would not have accepted their decision but instead stuck with you and try to convince his family to accept his choice. Let go of him just as he let go of you. The more you hold onto the past, the more you hurt yourself and block the blessings God has prepared for you.

He does not deserve you

Anne Muhawe. He did not love you enough to fight for you. He does not deserve you. You are wasting your time crying over him. Just as he advises, move on. You will meet your prince charming and live happily ever after.

Why did they reject you?

Judith Michelle. On behalf of ‘online’ in-laws, we would like to know why his family refused to accept you then we can advise accordingly.

This is a soul tie

Ibrah Abraham Tumwiine. What you are experiencing is a soul tie. Pray that the soul tie can be broken. God will set you free. Most relationships are more than what meets the eye. Deliberately pray and break that soul tie.

Start afresh

Patience Natie Nampa. It might be hard to get over this but it is for your own good. Try to end communication with him. Stop going out with the same people you used to while you were together with him. Get new friends, go out, do what makes you happy and meet new people. You will eventually meet someone who will make you forget him.

Avoid married men

Phoebe Miriam. Love can never be forced. From the look of things, your ex-boyfriend has found his missing rib and is having a ball. Start by blocking him. Go out and make new friends, take good care of yourself , eat healthy, work out and pamper yourself by changing your wardrobe to dresses that flatter your figure and make you more girly. Be positive and focus on you. Before long another man will be begging for your hand in marriage.

You are a burden

Hope Janet Namukasa. Accept the bitter truth. You are no longer a first choice but an option that is there to be used. You refused to listen to him so you are now a burden to him.

Stop communication

Chol M. Kiir. Just cut communication with him. Change your phone line if possible and also relocate to another city. The fastest way to move on is by stopping communication and physical interaction thus, “out of sight out of mind.”