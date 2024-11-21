I bumped into my boyfriend who was supposedly out of town

I recently encountered my boyfriend, who had told me he was travelling out of Kampala for work and would be unavailable for a few days. I trusted him and did not question it. However, while running errands in Kampala, I unexpectedly saw him walking down the street. He appeared surprised to see me, and when I asked why he was still in town, he gave me a vague explanation that did not make sense. Clearly, he was being dishonest, and I felt hurt by the lack of transparency. I am confused as to why he would lie about something so trivial. Could this indicate a larger issue, and how should I address this? Is it possible to rebuild trust after this situation? Anonymous

Dear Anonymous

As a relationship counsellor, I understand that situations like this can stir up many emotions, and it is important to approach them with clarity and an open mind. If you have found yourself in a situation where your boyfriend told you he was travelling out of town, only to later bump into him walking on the streets, it is natural to feel confused, hurt, or even betrayed. I would like to offer some guidance on how to handle this situation.

First, acknowledge and validate your feelings. It is completely normal to feel a range of emotions in this situation. You might feel deceived or frustrated, especially if your boyfriend's actions seem contradictory to what he told you. These feelings are valid because honesty and trust are foundational in any relationship. Take a moment to reflect on how this has affected you emotionally and what you need to process these feelings.

Next, I would recommend having an open and honest conversation with your boyfriend. When approaching him, try to remain calm and composed, even though it may be challenging. Your goal is to understand what happened, not to attack or accuse him. Start by expressing your feelings from your perspective.

For example, you might say something like, “I felt confused and hurt when I saw you walking on the streets after you told me you were travelling out of town.” This allows you to communicate your emotions without making immediate assumptions about his intentions.

Avoid jumping to conclusions or letting assumptions cloud your judgment. There may be a reasonable explanation for his behaviour. Perhaps there was a misunderstanding, a change in plans, or a reason he did not share his whereabouts with you. At the same time, be open to hearing what he has to say. Ask him to clarify why he told you he was leaving town if he wasn’t, and allow him to explain his side. It’s important to listen actively without interrupting and to give him the space to express his truth.

While having this conversation, keep in mind that relationships are built on communication and trust. If your boyfriend is willing to explain and show transparency, this can be an opportunity to strengthen your relationship and rebuild trust. On the other hand, if his explanation feels evasive or untruthful, it could be a sign of deeper issues that need to be addressed.

Regardless of the outcome of the conversation, take some time for self-reflection. Think about what you need from this relationship and whether this incident aligns with your values and expectations. Trust is essential, and it is important to consider whether you feel safe and respected in your relationship.

If his behaviour continues to raise red flags or if you feel your boundaries are not being respected, it may be time to assess whether this relationship is right for you.