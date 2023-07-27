I checked my girlfriend’s phone and got a rude shock

I recently read my girlfriend’s social media chats and realised that she has been flirting regularly with a co-worker. We had a major fight over it but she justified it by saying it is just ‘healthy flirting’. When in a relationship, a person has no business flirting with anyone. How should I explain this to her?

David

Dear David,

This must be causing a lot of stress and tension in your relationship. According to psychologists, flirting is a social behaviour related to romantic interest and attraction and it can be verbal or non-verbal. While some flirting styles are culturally specific, others are universal. Before the evolution of smartphones, the commonest flirting styles used to be eyebrow brushing or even tickling inside one’s palm, especially by men. For some flirting is used as an emotional connection, while those who engage in physical flirting do it to feel social and outgoing.

It looks as though you have mismatched beliefs about flirting. Our values at times differ from the people we meet as boyfriend or girlfriend, as you consider flirting to mean crossing boundaries, your partner might be seeing it as part of having fun. Your belief system might at times collide with that of your girlfriend. Ask yourself questions such as what is the goal of your relationship? This should guide you while evaluating your relationship. Take time to improve more of yourself than concentrating on another person.

It is also important to communicate with your partner about what is acceptable and what is not acceptable in your relationship. You also have a choice to either stay or quit a relationship that might cause you long-standing stress, especially if your partner insists on continuing with this the behaviour.

I have met such clients whose partners keep flirting with several other men or women and this causes frustration, and chronic stress, especially when the partner who flirts considers their behaviour innocent and just a way to have fun.

I would suggest that if you are in this relationship for the long haul, then it is good to communicate openly. Let your partner introduce you to the friends she flirts with to eliminate suspicion.

Most people do not think they need therapy for flirting. After all, it does not seem such a serious offense. And it is not, as long as it is innocent.

But if it is not innocent flirting and you had a romantic or sexual intent behind your flirting, then you should figure out why. And some people cannot do this on their own and need some professional help from a counsellor.

Reader advice

Its all about beliefs

David Nakabaale. What is uncomfortable in your mental map seems to be comfortable in your girlfriend’s mental map. So, we will stay away from judgment about who is right and who is wrong. We also see some mismatch in beliefs. Your belief that your partner flirting is a mismatch with her belief that ‘healthy flirting’ is okay. It is a matter of personal choice, based on behaviour exhibited through different beliefs. To begin with, take a deep look. Think about your beliefs and behaviour. See if you are respecting her space or not.

Sit down and talk

Jane Nabanakulya. It is a good idea to ask yourself- what is the kind of relationship you want? Think and write down, what you seek in a relationship and what you can offer. Then request her to sit with you in a calm atmosphere and discuss your vision of the relationship with her. Ask her the same. Identify the matching points and mismatching points. See where you can expand your mental map and where she can. Set personal boundaries for your own self and ask her to look into her own, with an open mind.

Improve yourself

Phillip Matovu. Please do not force your opinions on her, using anger, sadness or other emotional displays as this may not work. It may sometimes give temporary results but is never a long-term solution. A good solution is to know yourself and look for what you want. Your work is to improve yourself and not change others.

What you did is wrong

Mathew Mukasa. What you did is incredibly invasive and disrespectful. You have to come to terms with that for yourself, that is your life lesson. You do not trust her and looked to validate a feeling you had. You could have handled it very differently. You and her could have talked, you could have told her that you felt something was off and you and her could have gotten very close being honest and open.

Have a conversation

Anthony Bbosa. You looked for proof and you are not even sure of what you found because without a conversation, it is just words open to any interpretation. Man up and have a conversation with your girlfriend.

Wake up

Bart Nsubuga. David, let me understand something. You find your girlfriend flirting and she does not care to deny it, even when it is blatant disregard of all relational norms, and then you think this woman still respects your relationship?

It could be healthy

Rosem Karungi. There is actually healthy flirting. One just flirts to get that feeling of “I am not stuck here because I have no options...I am here because I want to be here”.

She must stop

Phoebe Miriam. I have come to realise that there is no such thing as healthy flirting. All flirting is immoral and if it is done outside your relationship, then it is cheating. Talk to your girlfriend. If she cannot respect the relationship, then move on.