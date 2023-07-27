I found my missing rib at church

“Seven years ago, I received a miracle when I met my missing rib at church,’’ says Crissy Ariineitwe.

Ariineitwe, a student at Torch Trinity Graduate University in South Korea, says he met Agnes Turyamubona, the love of his life, at St Francis Chapel, Makerere University, in August 2016.

“During the service, I presented my prayer requests to God, but major among them was the need to find a God-fearing woman to marry,” he says, adding: “I was an usher and the leader of students from Ntungamo District under a mission group called Kigezi Ankole Anglican Youth Missionaries (KAAYM), which was a fellowship group under St Francis Chapel. As I was leaving the chapel, I found Agnes having a conversation with Brian Twongyeirwe who was the head of KAAYM. She needed information on how to join the fellowship and other ministries at the chapel.

Crissy says the moment he saw Agnes, he was smitten by her beauty but because he thought he was out of her league, he decided to befriend her instead. And because strong relationships start off as friendships, Crissy and Agnes decided to centre theirs on Christ.

Dating

Many times, it is hard to tell someone your true feelings the first time you meet. It takes patience and time to get to know that person better, including their likes and dislikes. Agnes says while she and Crissy had become very close friends, it took the latter close to a year to let her know his actual feelings.

“He often called me and in case I missed going to church, he would check in to inquire if I am well. At some point I thought this was getting out of hand as I did not want anything to interfere with my studies, so I decided to distance myself from him,” she says.

However, despite this, Crissy did not give up on her and in October 2017, he called, requesting to meet her. Agnes accepted to go on a date with him, and on this day, Crissy professed his love for her, saying he wanted to marry her.

“I was not ready to get married and I thought he was not the right person. I told him I will pray about it. 0n January 10, 2019, I thought to myself, ‘What if I miss out on the man God has prepared for me.’ After a lot of praying and seeking God’s guidance on the matter, I accepted his proposal and we began our relationship journey. We put purity at the centre so that we would glorify God with our bodies until marriage,” Agnes says.

In a generation where true love is hard to find and requires patience to win, Crissy says with a few days to his graduation, Agnes agreed to his marriage proposal.

“I shade tears of joy because she had finally made up her mind to marry me. In January 2020, she also graduated and we started planning our official wedding celebrations.

Marriage

On July 11, 2020, Crissy and Agnes were joined together in holy matrimony by The Rt Rev Onesimus Asiimwe, the then chaplain of St Francis Chapel.

Crissy says whereas their wedding was a success, due to Covid-19, many of their guests could not attend in person.

“God graced our day and one week towards our wedding, the president allowed cars to move, enabling a few of our friends and family to attend our wedding. There was about 15 people at church and a few more at the reception,” he says.

In most instances, people organise parties and at the end of the day end up with debts due to poor budgeting. Agnes believes the covid-19 pandemic was a blessing in disguise because it helped them host fewer people, enabling them to pull off a wedding without incurring any debts.

To spice up their marriage, Agnes and Crissy travel to different places in Uganda. They also enjoy farming and cooking together. Most importantly, they have purposed to centre their marriage Christ.

Agnes quotes the Bible, Mathew 19:26, “But Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this impossible, but with God all things are possible.”

Seven years later, the couple is blessed with one daughter, Divine Ashemeire.

Takeaway

Crissy Ariineitwe says marriage is like a business and for it to work, one must investment in it.

“It has nothing to do with money. Rather, it involves creating time for your family, reading about marriage, praying for your spouse, supporting them emotionally, and also looking to God in both happy and sad moments,” he says.

Whereas certain people get married and keep flirting, Agnes Turyamubona disagrees with this. She says before praying for the right person to marry, one should allow God to transform them into people who can accomodate another individual into lives.