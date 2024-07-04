I'm in love with a married man, what do I do?

I fell in love with a married man who had lied about his marital status until one day his wife called and abused me. That very month, I found out I was pregnant. He supported me throughout the pregnancy and even rented a house for me.

Recently, I told him that I wanted to find a husband and he reacted badly. He is a good man and has been good to me. Is it possible to leave a man who has never hurt you? Should I leave him anyway? Anna Maria.

Dear Anna Maria,

Although this is a tough situation for you, you are at a point where you must decide the direction you want this relationship to take. From the start, your relationship was built on dishonesty. It can be difficult to leave a person who seemingly treats you well.

However, you might need to see beyond what you think he is doing for you and look for other things that make a relationship more fulfilling. An insecure relationship can keep you at the edge since you are not sure of what the future holds.

Also, after the physical needs are met, consider your emotional needs too. Is it something your partner can still offer while in another relationship that seems to be his first commitment? How about the needs of the child? Children thrive better with the stability of their parents. Think about the emotional turmoil your child at particular stages will be subjected to.

It is true you now want a husband and a father figure for your child. I am not sure if your boyfriend can offer exactly that. Remember this is also a personal decision to make after weighing all the cons and pros of either staying or moving on.

Take precautions when telling him about you finding another man as this can lead to domestic violence. However, letting him know your fears about staying with a married man might help show your preference for an exclusive relationship.

You deserve a healthy relationship built upon commitment and honesty. It is understandable to note that leaving a relationship is emotionally exhausting, but it can also be a step towards getting the kind of future and relationship you deserve.

Seek individual counselling to help you gain more insight into the situation so that you make an informed decision about your future.

Also, if you have been dating a married man for a while, you may need to remember what a new relationship feels like. It is okay to go on a date or meet up with a friend, especially if you are used to hiding out or spending all your time in the bedroom when you meet up with your man.

Going out and being social can remind you what it is like to have a relationship with another person where it isn’t a secret.

90% prevalence

In one study, 90 percent of single women were interested in a man who they thought was taken, vs. only 59 percent when they thought he was single.

Single women may poach married men because they enjoy the thrill or prefer a partner to whom they do not have to be accountable.

Mate poachers may try to display qualities a person’s current partner lacks, or first offer sex with no strings as way to attract married men.