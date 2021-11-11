I was smelly but she still said yes

After three years in marriage, the couple agree that marriage is not easy and couples must work hard to see that it succeeds. Photo / Courtesy

By  Joyce Aheebwa

What you need to know:

  • Kisakye was drenched in sweat. However, was he sweating as a result of being exposed to the hot sun, or the climb up the beautiful hills of Bundibugyo for about two hours had taken its toll?

On January 7, 2018, Philip Kisakye Ssemaganda, head of Graphics at Kingdom Media, asked his girlfriend of four years Lydia Nassuna Babirye, finance officer at NCBA Bank, the ultimate question. 

