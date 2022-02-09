I would have missed my prince charming

Prime

According to the Patience and Keith, people will always have their opinions about how to conduct your marriage. Their advice? Just keep it between the two of you and God. People will always have opinions but God has definitions.

A friend had warned Patience against falling in love with Keith whom he said was too masculine and a bully back in the day. This would have scared anyone but Patience did not want to listen to rumours. In Keith she has found a gentle, funny and loving man and five years later, she is glad she did not listen to naysayers.

Had Patience Amanya judged a book by its cover, or even paid attention to what people were saying, she would have missed out on the love of her life. She describes her husband Keith Mbanawe as a natural comedian that lights up the room everywhere he goes.

