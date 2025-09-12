In a city as cynical as Kampala, is it still possible to find love?

Dear Diary,

[Pours wine generously]

Dating in Kampala at 40 is absolutely WILD. And not the sexy, rom-com wild. I am talking about the “what fresh hell is this” kind of wild that makes you question the choice to resurrect your Tinder account and download Bumpy, the international dating app. I genuinely hope LinkedIn would prominently add a dating feature. At least then we could swipe for jobs and C-Suite matches in the same scroll. Funny how patriarchy counts in dog years when it comes to women’s love lives. A man can date a woman 30 years younger and he is praised as “distinguished.” But in female years, dating a man 11 years younger is treated like a 40-year crime. But do you know the line-up of contenders women deal with weekly?

Exhibit A: The absentee dad of three who proudly told me his children “do not really need him” because their mother “turned them against him.”

Exhibit B: The 28-year-old with abs for days who still asked my friend, “Babe, do you want to take care of the bill?” On a first date he insisted on. Boy, bye! I have wine older than your emotional maturity.

Exhibit C: The 48-year-old divorcee who sleeps on a mattress on the floor. The ex-wife took everything, including his dignity.

But wait, there is more: The early bloomers. You are 32, he is 42 and his son is 25. Homeboy was making babies when you were still struggling to tell the difference between ovulation and menstrual cramps. Now you are supposed to be stepmom to someone who could easily slide into your DMs. I am deliberately not including the married ones with that tired line: “Why didn’t I meet you before!?!” The DISRESPECT! Honey, when you met your wife, I was still eating rainbow cereal.

[Takes another sip]

But here is the universal truth: All men will stress you out. Every single one of them comes with enough baggage to fill Entebbe Airport. Yet somehow they have the nerve to ask what you bring to the table. Darling, I am the table. I bring myself, my wine, and the ability to have adult conversations about feelings. Feelings like, “I love a man with money, but can he also at least have abs?” Is that really too much? Honestly, dating in Kampala feels like fighting over the last piece of chicken at 3 am after a weed high. Everyone is grabbing desperately, nobody is satisfied, and someone is definitely going home hungry. All the “good men”? Already taken. Or they have sworn off relationships. The rest? A mixed bag of tyre-changers, emotional drifters, and men who think taking you to Kyadondo is peak romance.

[Wine bottle now half empty, or is it half full?]

And yet, we date anyway. Because what else is there? Girls’ trips can only carry you so far. At some point, you pull out the lipstick, dust off the stilettos, and march back into the trenches armed with hope and a fully charged phone battery for emergency exits. Maybe, just maybe, there is an actively single man with the emotional intelligence of someone who has actually lived his 40-plus years instead of just survived them. Until then, I will keep my wine glass full and my expectations more realistic

XoXo—TheKat

Baddie Rule of the Week:

l The dating pool is full of the single and searching, the closeted single, the emotionally unavailable with “weekend wife” openings, and the eligible bachelors. Pick your poison, but make it a premium brand.

Mini Manifesto:

* We will no longer apologise for being too old, too picky, or too independent.

* We don’t bring anything to the table, we are the damn table!

* Being a Baddie isn’t about who you date, it is about how fiercely you show up for yourself.

