Infidelity hits hard, but you will recover

II will forever cherish July 18. It was the date I was born, got engaged and the date the love of my life Louis* walked me down the aisle after two years of dating. Ours was a match made in heaven. He did not miss any important occasion of my life. My birthday ceased to be a birthday; it was a birth month. He reminded me every single day of the month how incredible I was, how beautiful I was and how lucky he was that I stole his last name.

For the first two years of our marriage, I do not remember a day when we failed to agree on anything. I suppose it was God’s reward to me; he was my answered prayer for all the times I went to conferences and Prayer Mountain to pray for a husband. Louis was always home before 8pm, unless he was on a work trip or up-country.

It took me close to a month to understand that some changes were happening to my Cinderella story. It was four months to our second wedding anniversary. During that period, I noticed that my jovial husband had changed drastically.

The changes also seemed to come out of the blue. One night when I politely inquired what was wrong and why he was sad, he shouted at me. It was the first time in four years of knowing each other that he had ever lost his temper.

I wondered what the problem was. Was it work? Had I done anything wrong? Was it a business deal gone wrong? I could not tell. The changes continued. Many times, he came home past 10pm. I told myself to keep calm, believing that things would get better. But the last ray of hope was broken when he even failed to wish me a happy birthday and “blue-ticked” our anniversary message that I had sent him.

Distant

This was the first time I was confused about us. What could I do? Who should I talk to? My best friend said it was fatigue because he had done so much for me in such a short time. Other people told me to give it time since time heals all wounds. Others told me to check myself and see if I were the cause. It felt so strange to share a bed with someone I felt I did not know anymore but to whom I was married for the rest of my life. He was always on phone in the middle of the night, which was unlike him. He also found a new love for TikTok and everything he had earlier been interested in ceased to matter, not even the political shows that he had introduced me to. He now had meals only once or twice a week at home.

Seeking answers, I called his best man Solomon*, for a meeting. I told him to drop the “bro-code” and tell me what was happening to Louis.

“Some things are better left unsaid Joyce*,” he said in response to my questions.

“What do you mean?” I asked.

“For the sake of your mental health and stability, it is better left unknown, let it go,’’ he said.

After a back and forth argument with Solomon dodging my questions and me asking over and again, he agreed to tell me what was going on, but that “this meeting never happened”.

“Your husband broke up with his girlfriend,” Solomon said.

I laughed at him loudly, saying I knew he always had a sense of humor but that was the funniest thing he ever said. He remained serious and that is when it sunk in.

“Your husband broke up with Momo,” he said.

“But I am always with him Monday to Monday,” I said, in disbelief.

“They met for golf every Sunday, and lunch breaks; the rest ask your husband,” he said as he walked away.

Seeking truth

I felt crushed. I got the courage to return home that night and immediately lost interest in everything, from food, to drinks, which I later came to know were signs of depression. I confronted him and we had a conversation that night from 10pm to 5am.

“I am sorry, Joyce. This has nothing to do with you,” he said in a faint and scared voice.

I later came to know that by the time we got married, he was seeing the two of us but he chose to marry me because I ticked most of his boxes. However, his feelings were with someone else. He thought he would call it off but “things” got out of hand.

I wailed in the bathroom for nights. My pillows absorbed streams of tears. The Bible verses (Psalm 34:18, Psalm 147:3, James 5:13, and Proverbs 17:22 among others) that I wanted to speak to me were not making sense. I wanted healing immediately and I wanted a solution there and then.

The person I married had literally confessed that he married me out of convenience. How was I supposed to deal with that?

I asked for counsel from the people I knew, those I randomly met, professional counsellors and social media in-laws. I was willing to listen to anyone who had anything to say about the matter. I later came to know that my co-wife (that is what it felt like) was a Senior Four dropout and was running a shop in downtown Kampala. His parents, friends and family preferred me since I had a Masters degree just as he did and we were of the same tribe.

I demanded to look at her. At first he said it was not necessary, but later, he sent me the photo. I have never felt less of a human being. She was so pretty, her eyes looked like those of a beautiful doll. She had a great smile and a good body.

“Is it because she is prettier?” I asked. His silence drove me mad.

We made a mutual decision to separate for some time. I was worn out and felt I needed time and space. He left me in our home and rented a studio room not far away. After he left, it was quite lonely. But then I noticed that he started to make attempts to apologise. We met weekly for dinner dates and he sent flowers monthly. During that time, he made advances to come home and seemed repentant. It took me eight months to make the decision to allow him to come back.

Recovery

I am still struggling to regain confidence and trust him again. I have forgiven him, but living with that reality hits me hard every day. The pain of not feeling good enough is slowly fading and one thing I chose was not to suffer because of someone’s choice.

We are now in a better place. We agreed to be transparent, even though it hurts either of us. It can never be the same again, but we shall try to work towards building our relationship back. We agreed to continue praying together every Wednesday and look out for a group where we can be accountable. We also decided to go for dates every fortnight to talk about whatever we might have pending.

I pray every day and fast sometimes, that I should not face the nightmare I experienced, again. My two friends, Patience* and Prossy* deliberately acted as my support system for a year, and we meet monthly, have a conference call weekly and choose to do three road trips in a year. I tried to talk with counsellors, three in number, but in the end I zeroed in on my husband’s aunt who chose to monitor our situation and had us open up a little more.

I cannot say I am there yet, I am a work in progress and I hope someday I shall fully get back on my feet and enjoy this thing called marriage.