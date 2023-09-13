Is a wedding necessary for a relationship to thrive?

My boyfriend and I have dated for 10 years. I am now 30 years old while he is 35. However, he says he is not yet ready to get married. People say I should just move on and find someone who is willing to tie the knot. The problem is, I cannot just walk away. I love him and have grown attached over the years. So, after thinking about it, I have decided to resign myself to just living together without being wedded. After all, a wedding is not what makes a marriage. Am I lying to myself? Is there another way to get the ring without putting too much pressure on him? Is a wedding necessary? Anonymous

Dear Anonymous,

The decision to get married officially involves an agreement and commitment from two consenting adults. Dating for long might not mean commitment. After dating for 10 years, it is normal to think that automatically, the next stage of the relationship is marriage. However, there are many reasons a man might not want to commit to a relationship, and these are usually personal. The best way to find out is through open communication.

It is possible that your boyfriend has a different perspective on the relationship, according to how he was brought up. A wedding is a sign of commitment but it also makes the marriage legal, according to the law of Uganda. Some people fear this high commitment and prefer cohabiting since they feel it is less demanding. Some Internet sites have suggested that some men fear the financial responsibility of caring for a family. It is important to take time and discuss the idea with your boyfriend, and find out, in a non-confrontational way, his view of the relationship.

Let him know you prefer making your relationship official. This will open up a discussion that will let you know why he says he is not ready such that you make an informed decision.

The other hard decision you have to make is to believe his words. Try to engage in another activity that can meanwhile occupy your thoughts other than pushing for the marriage. When a man is not ready to settle down, he means it. Trying to go around this might only keep hurting you. If in 10 years he has not proposed for a commitment in marriage, it is possible that he might maintain this position for some time.

Do a retrospection and find out why you want to get married to this particular person, who has not shown a similar interest in you. It is true that you have bonded as this is natural once we start relating with someone. However, bonding should not be the only reason you want to get married to this man as this can change when the relationship gets rocky.

If speaking to your boyfriend is hard for you, involve a relationship counsellor to facilitate the discussion that will lead both of you to know what each is thinking about the future of the relationship.

Reader advice

Is the reason justifiable?

Barbara N. What are his reasons for not wanting a wedding? Are they justifiable? That is where you should start. If they are justifiable, then wait. If they are not, then walk away. 10 years is a long time to wait if someone is not sure whether they would like to marry you at some point.

A wedding is important

Petra Mugabi. Keep lying to yourself. No matter what you tell yourself and the world, it is obvious that what you really want deep down in your heart is a wedding and to make your relationship official. Yes, a wedding does not make a marriage but its importance cannot be trivialised.

Demand a commitment

I admit that walking away from a 10-year relationship is hard but you might want to weigh your options. Make your desire to make the relationship official known in clear terms and if after a month or two he is still adamant, then perhaps it is time to start looking elsewhere. If you resign yourself to the current status quo, overtime, you will slowly grow bitter and one day, no amount of love will be able to hold you back from breaking down.

Do not settle

Linnet Nantume. This sounds like a story I have heard before. Girl gives up her dreams for a boyfriend and two years down the road, the beloved boyfriend decides to walk away and marry someone else. Do not settle for nothing. Let him at least meet you half way.

He will never be ready

Esther Maina. If your boyfriend is not ready to get married after 10 years of dating, he will never be ready. Save yourself the heartache and leave. It will not be easy to break the attachment, it gets worse before it gets better. But the important bit in all this is that eventually, it does get better. So, pack your bags and go start a new life. When he realises that it is his loss, he will come get you and if he does not, then good riddance.

Process your feelings

Jane Mukisa. Use this time to process your feelings rather than try to change or influence your partner. Reflect on what you want in a partner and whether your current partner is the right person for you. Your relationship may not be as strong as it seemed when it began simply because you want different things out of life. While love and attraction are key ingredients for a good relationship, compatibility in long-term goals is what makes for a long-term relationship that works.

Talk to a counsellor

Juliet Mwangi. If your partner is not interested in marrying, you do not have to break up right away. There are measures you can both take to work towards a more harmonious relationship. Waiting around forever is not advisable; rather, talking with someone who has experience on the topic may help bridge the gap. If your partner is not willing to attend counselling with you, consider going to individual therapy to talk about your feelings in a safe space. This could be particularly helpful if you have issues you do not feel comfortable discussing in front of your partner.