Is your partner having an emotional affair?

Always talk to your partner about what you feel is happening. PHOTO/www.gettyimages.com

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

While there are those who believe that an emotional affair is harmless, most marriage experts view an emotional affair as cheating without having a sexual relationship.

Relationships have for long been said to be a fragile matter and inasmuch as technology is changing so fast, hence trying to pull everything with it, some things remain unchanged. With marriage in mind, many wonder if sex before marriage is okay while others think it is not fine. So, where does one draw the line?

