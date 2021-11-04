Is your partner taking advantage?

Sometimes, it is hard to know you are being taken advantage of in a relationship, and other times it is glaringly obvious. Even if you have not witnessed or experienced it out rightly, maybe you recently feel undervalued or your friends constantly point out patterns in behaviour with your partner that show they do not value or appreciate you the way they should.

Respect runs deep in meaningful relationships, but the basics still count.

Simple things such as acknowledging when you have done something for them, however small, make a huge difference in regards to how you feel about yourself and the relationship.

A simple ‘thank you’ when you have cooked a meal or tidied up might seem insignificant, but it reveals a lot about how your partner feels about you. Taking you into account when making plans is also a sign of respect and if this is not happening, it is a sign that maybe they do not respect you enough to ask and value your input.

That is not to say you must spend every waking minute with each other, but they should not have you far from thought when making plans.

If you have ever been taken advantage of in a relationship, you know exactly how bad it can feel. While no relationship should be perfectly 50/50, your partner should never abuse your kindness and take advantage of the fact that you are always there. People who do this just want to control you or clearly do not care about you.

They have no remorse on how you keep giving everything, and all they are doing is taking you for granted. While it is pretty obvious you should never be with someone like this, it is not always so easy to spot the signs that you are being taken advantage of in a relationship.

Anyone can find a person to spend time and be intimate with. But you do not want that. If you did, you would look for a casual relationship. For a relationship, you need a partner and this is someone who respects and cares about you.

Better to know now the signs that you are being taken advantage of in a relationship so that you make the changes you need. By changes, we mean leaving that person for good.

Regardless of whether you live together or not, they are not doing their fair share. You usually get stuck with the majority of the mutual chores and financial responsibilities. They always assume you do things for them.

In other words, you are lifting the relationship, and everything would probably crumble without you doing the work. Of course, they also never give you a single “thank you” after doing so. The lack of effort on their part shows they are not concerned with your wellness.