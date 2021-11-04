Is your partner taking advantage?

While no relationship should be perfectly 50/50, your partner should never abuse your kindness and take advantage of the fact that you are always there. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By  Bradford Kamuntu

What you need to know:

  • Learn to say no. We are often taught that it is rude to say no to someone, but you have every right to refuse an unfair request or something that you do not want to do. So, learn to feel comfortable with saying no. You do not have to accept everything, and if you feel that you are being taken advantage of, then saying no will be much better for you.

Sometimes, it is hard to know you are being taken advantage of in a relationship, and other times it is glaringly obvious. Even if you have not witnessed or experienced it out rightly, maybe you recently feel undervalued or your friends constantly point out patterns in behaviour with your partner that show they do not value or appreciate you the way they should. 

