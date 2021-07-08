It is not right for a man to justify unfaithfulness

What goes around comes around...

By Christine Nakalungi

Infidelity is wrong whether you are caught or not, although most people will castigate the woman for doing the things that most men do and actually brag about.

Need I remind you that when you decided to take those vows, it meant equal accountability? If one of you breaks that promise, they should receive the same punishment or forgiveness.

The tendency to make women pay double for the same crime men commit and sometimes even get away with should be stopped.

As men claim that they were at their point of weakness, women too are human and are faced with the same temptations men face.

When that happens, both parties should dance to the same tune of guilt, shame, and punishment.

Samantha was sent packing after her husband found out that his workmate had started picking interest in her.

She had been discouraging the man’s advances for some time, but he used his knowledge about her husband’s infidelity to lure Samantha into having an affair with him.

She was hurt and disappointed by her husband that she thought she could give him a dose of his own medicine.

Unfortunately, the workmate wanted more of Samantha that he threatened to tell her husband about the affair if she broke it off.

Samantha was feeling helpless at first, she gave in to the blackmail but she later realised this was not what she wanted. She still loved her husband, even after knowing he had cheated on her with his secretary.

As threatened, the workmate told her husband when she ended the affair. Her husband was so furious that the fight almost got ugly.

He sent her packing when she accused him of doing the same thing. Samantha, together with her two children, were dragged out of their marital home, with the husband claiming he was not the father of the children.

After two months, Samantha’s mother-in-law visited her and asked her to return home.

An eye for an eye?

One night at dinner, Samantha told her family how because her husband had been unfaithful, she decided to also cheat. Although her family were not in support of this behaviour, they were livid that although the husband had fathered two children out of wedlock, he had never been punished so harshly.

One day, Samantha’s mother-in-law invited her son over to try and make him see sense.

“I will not sit here and watch you put all the blame on your wife when you also cannot stay faithful,” the mother told him.

She even suggested that if he did not want to stay married to his wife, then he should let her marry someone else. To drive the point home, the mother had invited both the man his wife had cheated with, as well as the secretary.

When the wife saw the other woman, she laughed out loud.

“So you threw me out because of her?” she asked.

Although the husband was furious, he knew deep down, his wife was a much better person and he should never have cheated. Therefore, a man should never justify cheating. Remember what goes around always comes around. Stay faithful and you will never have to refer to this article.