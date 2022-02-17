Prime

It is the husband’s responsibility to pray for his family

Family: The couple is blessed with two children; Joshua Gabriel Kiyingi and Jeisy Melina Kiyingi.

By  Joyce Aheebwa

What you need to know:

Although Babara and Watsemwa have been friends since high school, they believe that their marriage is working because they put God first in everything. Babara believes that a man who does not know how to pray should learn before getting married since it is a man’s responsibility to pray for his family.

“When you meet us, you may think we are not married. We are best friends and have been since high school to the extent that many people think we are brother and sister,” says 32-year-old Jonathan Babara.

