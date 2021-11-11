Learn to connect with self even when married 


By  Chris Hart

What you need to know:

  • It is true that in most cases, your partner was attracted to you as an individual. You should never change who you are for someone else since maintaining your individuality will enable you and your partner to build a mature, loving relationship.

Growing up, all you wanted was to become independent. Until, one day, you fell in love. Suddenly independence did not feel nearly so important, as you discovered how wonderful it is to be really close to another adult.

