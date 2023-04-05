Let your partner bear witness to your life

I recently visited a friend who is going through one of the most trying moments of her life. This brilliant, kind and successful young woman recently discovered that for the last decade, she was married to a stranger. The whole drama unfolded on the couple’s extravagant tenth year anniversary celebration.

It was after the party that things began to unfold. As others danced the night away, she decided to call it a night; leaving her husband to go on partying since it was also his birthday. But in the morning, she realised he had not come back to their hotel room. When she called him, he said he had decided to go home instead of disrupting her sleep. So, Bella decided to have breakfast and head home.

At home, there was no sign that her husband had even been there. She called him, only to be told that he had just arrived at the resort for a meeting with an investment partner. Then, she received a call from a woman she knew as their employee at one of their businesses. She was looking for Gilbert. Bella asked if she could help but the woman said she preferred discussing the matter with Gilbert. Bella’s calls to Gilbert went unanswered.

Fortunately, Bella had forged a close relationship with one of the staff during the anniversary preparations so she asked if he had seen her husband. He helpfully told her that he had booked back into the room they had stayed in during their anniversary. Becoming suspicious, she drove to the resort and knocked on the door. The door was opened by a good looking white woman of indeterminate age, who seemed happy to see her. She referred to Gilbert as ‘‘darling’’ and announced that his sister was at the door.

Gilbert emerged from the bathroom wearing the resort bathrobe and did not look surprised at all to see her there. She looked at him, trying to find the man she had spent the last 10 years with but he was gone. In his place was this aloof person unperturbed by having his wife and mistress in the same room. Being a classy woman, Bella told him the manager had been looking for him urgently and that he should call and left.

As soon as she reached home, she spotted the manager’s car parked in their compound and found her sitting comfortably in their living room. Without preamble, the “manager” revealed that she was actually Gilbert’s mistress and he had been promising to marry her for more than a decade. The manager said she was now shocked to learn that he was dating another woman whom he had invited into the country with the intention of marrying her. Feeling suddenly exhausted, Bella asked the woman to leave so that she could rest.

She woke up in a hospital room with tubes in her veins. Apparently, their housekeeper found her passed out on the floor and called an ambulance which rushed her to hospital. For the two days, Gilbert drifted in and out of the hospital room looking as nonchalant as can be. When she finally confronted him, Gilbert defended his actions saying he did whatever he did because it was his way of making sure they had enough money to maintain their lifestyle. This is when the penny dropped. Bella had noticed a few questionable signs but whenever she asked, he would become defensive and end the subject. When she was discharged, Bella said she could not put up with his duplicity and was going to divorce him.

My friend’s misfortune got me thinking; how many wives truly know their husbands? Or how many husbands truly know their wives? It has become such a common occurrence for children and partners to emerge from the woodwork at funerals. Why would you hide such a big part of who you are from the person to whom you should be able to bare your soul without fear of judgement or punishment. Because the truth is, usually, your partner is more willing to understand depending on your level of honesty.

We are all human and to err is human, so if you find yourself in compromising situations, have the decency to loop your partner into those situations instead of trying to carry on as if everything is perfect. The purpose of having a partner is to be able to have someone to share your whole life with. Not just the perfect and sanitised life but all of it; the messes, the falls and failures. Contrary to common misconception, one of the secrets to a happy and enduring marriages is honesty. Honesty creates a level of intimacy that is unbreakable. If you feel unfulfilled in your relationship, chances are, you are keeping things to yourself.

It is pointless to lie next to someone every night when your mind is elsewhere; it is inevitable that you will both be unhappy and unsatisfied with each other. The reason they lie next to you is not just to keep you warm but to be able to witness your life that no one else is privy to.