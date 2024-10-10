Long-distance relationship: 'We endured long phone calls across continents'

During his visit to Uganda, Faith Abeeza proved that the strong connection she shared with Robert Mukombozi during their long phone calls across continents was real and enduring. Both had longed for physical closeness and companionship.

Mukombozi, who works in Australia, was thrilled to finally meet the woman he loved, and the feeling was mutual. They decided to escape the city and explore the beautiful places in Uganda.

The experience was truly spectacular. Faith recounts, "Before his visit, we were in constant communication and were open about our feelings for each other and our intentions. After his visit, things took a more serious turn."

As they spent time together, they created lasting memories through going out on several dates and wonderful birthday celebrations. These occasions provided an opportunity for the couple to get to know each other, appreciate their shared experiences, discover mutual interests and set priorities for their future.

"I believe this time spent together greatly influenced our relationship and set the foundation for what we wanted as a couple," she adds.

Mukombozi describes their dating experience as a wonderful journey. He admires Abeeza’s dedication to the relationship, her honesty, hardworking nature, intelligence, humility, and sense of humour.

“I also realised we had many mutual interests such as family values, travelling, reading and fine dining. We both love adventure but at the same time, set our priorities and know how to achieve what we want,” he explains.

Each day presented the lovers with so much that by the time Mukombozi travelled back to Australia, the lovebirds had started formalising their plans in detail, including payment of bride price.

Charming

Abeeza fondly remembers the first time she met Mukombozi. She was struck by his brilliance, good looks, and charming personality, coupled with a great sense of humour. As he consistently showed interest in getting to know her, she realised that beyond his good looks, he possessed a warm, caring and humble personality.

"Everything about him is authentic. He does not pretend to be someone he is not. Trust me, there is so much to love about him," she says.

Their connection was further strengthened by the close relationship between their families. Even when the two families lost contact, Mukombozi's family often spoke about Abeeza's family, especially the fact that tyhey had raised such a beautiful and harworking daughter.

"I always imagined her to be an industrious, gorgeous, loving, creative, and open-minded woman, and that is exactly who she is," he says.

Challenges

Abeeza says the biggest challenge they have faced thus far was being in a long-distance relationship. Mukombozi lived in Australia, while she was in Uganda. So, for the most part, they dated while living continents apart. Then, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, disrupting everything, including Abeeza’s business productivity. She had to put on hold her visit to Australia to spend time with Mukombozi and instead use the time to devise means of keeping her business afloat.

Prayer

Mukombozi says their relationship is strong because as a couple, they believe in the power of prayer.

"We also always support each other through good and bad times. When either of us is going through a tough time, we share in the pain, pray about it, and work on available options to overcome the challenge. Sometimes, we seek advice from family and friends," he explains.

While it is often said that the rest is history, the couple have a lot of beautiful memories to cherish, including their recent marriage. They have drawn a plan to make their marriage the best it can be .

"Every marriage is different and unique. We are determined that ours will be grounded in faith. Our values are rooted in our Christian faith, which guides us in our marriage. Prayer and belief are central to us. We also purpose to be trustworthy, respectful, good communicators and hardworking," Mukombozi shares.

Future

“I am committed to being a loving husband to the most gorgeous woman on the planet and role model to our children,” Mukombozi says.

On their to-do list is travelling and exploring the world. They are currently on honeymoon in Santorini, Greece’s largest island in the southern Aegean Sea.