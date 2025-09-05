Love at first sight: An impossible myth?

In Uganda, Entebbe and its neighbouring peninsulas of Garuga and Bwerenga might be the most idealistic areas to fall in love. If I was a writer of fiction, I would probably set my love stories in this sleepy town by the lake.

Entebbe would provide a perfect backdrop for an exhilarating “love at first sight” story, complete with lazy evenings that morph into starry nights around a fireplace at the beach. It would be a perfect place to chase sunrises to the eastern side of Garuga and sunsets on the western side of Bwerenga. But before I get ahead of myself waxing lyrical about Entebbe, does love at first sight really exist? In the language of love, French, that is, “coup de foudre” is what they use to describe love at first sight or better put: “thunderbolt”.

A rare strike only experienced by a few. It is that once in a lifetime experience where cupid’s arrow somehow finds the tip of two beating hearts, weaves them together and drags them onto a journey to blissful romantic Nirvana. We all long for this experience but very few people, if any, ever truly live it. We end up settling with domestic terrorists that we passably call “forever partners” in public while choking on our bile deep inside.

In other words, most folks merely settle for the available best thing and then “make it work”. But is love really meant to be work? Why can’t things just “work out” after the sparks fly? You know, like starting an ignition system and vroooom, the engine roars.

Those who find the spark and act on it, do they really have true love or are they hanging their hopes on a fleeting, shifting mirage on the road to Heartbreak Town? Many psychological theories simply look at love at first sight as high passion born of the newness of a budding relationship. Some argue it is a memory confabulation construed by couples to give more colour to their relationship stories.

In other words, it is a myth! Pessimism aside, I want you to know there is a side of me that thinks we can meet total strangers, throw all care to the wind and let that nearly feral feeling of intense longing and belonging take over.

If it changes you, let it!! Naah, scratch that! Folks like myself, long in the tooth veterans of many heartbreaks, have grown to view anything resembling intense emotional feelings for another person, as nothing more than frivolous games that nature plays on us.

But we shall hang around Entebbe, along the shores of lake Victoria, pens drawn, ready to write the mother of romantic adventures. Keep the faith, you old fellas!