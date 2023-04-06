Making Easter memorable for my spouse

Sure, Easter is primarily a family holiday, but there are still ways to make a great weekend out of it with your significant other. Even if you have big Easter Sunday plans, having a pre-Easter day with the love in your life is still a great way to celebrate and enjoy the holiday. Readers share what they plan to do to make the day special and memorable for their spouses.

Zipporah Wanadi, Married

I intend to travel with my husband upcountry for adventure and to spend time together. And because of Jesus’s crucifixion, we are what we are and free from sin. I will justify to him how blessed I am to have him as my husband. I have also planned, for the first time, to cook his favourite Acholi meal that he thinks I do not know how to prepare.

Ritah Nalukenge, Engaged

Although previously Easter has always been about family celebrations, this time round, I want to make it a romantic one for my sweetheart and I. I am hoping to take him for a picnic since picnics are a great way to bond with your significant other. It will also give us time to talk intimately while remaining in touch with nature.

Ernest Benjamin Kivumbi, Married

Because Easter is a great time to be with family, this year, I am planning a trip to Ssesse Islands with my wife and our son. This time is also ideal since so many places offer great deals and it is a beautiful time of year to go on a little getaway. At the islands, we hope to have great time engaging in different activities including swimming, watching movies and listening to our favourite music. I also have a special gift for my wife since she has been there for me through thick and thin.

Mercilus Kataratambi, Married

Earlier in the year, we had planned a trip to Queen Elizabeth National Park in Fort Portal City but these plans have since changed. It will be our first born son’s first school visitation day on Easter Monday and we are dedicating all this time to him because we want him to feel loved so that he can concentrate on his studies.

Jurvass Simbwa, Married

Being busy people, it is a time to rest and spend time alone since the children are in school. We have planned a romantic getaway where we will switch off our phones and make the most of every moment.

We will also take time to evaluate how the first quarter has been in regard to the goals we set ourselves. Most importantly, we plan to pray and seek God’s guidance in all we do and direction for what is ahead in our marriage.

Christine Wanjiru, Dating

We have planned and booked a game drive and other park activities for the Easter weekend with family and friends. As this will be my date’s first time to a park, I know it will be a blast for him. He likes anything that involves getting out of town and lovely views.

Patrick Erinyo, Married

Revealing the details kills the intent and purpose of the surprise I have planned. However, church is a must and thereafter, a trip I have been planning for a while.

I am sure the moments we will share will tighten the loose ends, rekindle and restore our love and affection. I guarantee; it will be a brand new marriage after enjoying the trip and all I have planned for her.

Remember...

There is no better day than Easter Sunday to stop and reflect not only on the significance of Christ’s resurrection as it affects your marriage.