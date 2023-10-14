Mary said ‘yes’ at their wedding day

Joseph Muleni, a teacher at St Mary’s High School in Mbale, and Mary Amenya, a teacher at Molokochomo Primary School in Kabuki District, got married. The couple who were active members of the church, crossed paths in a way that felt ordained. As a church translator, Joseph was attracted to Mary, a choir leader.

Although they were not initially friends, Joseph gradually made advances to Mary. He recalls a vivid dream of six women in a line and his eyes stayed fixed on the last one of them, who happened to be Mary. Joseph took this as a sign from God, confirming their meeting was a divine plan.

“I befriended her, and I borrowed her small Bible to use during a church service. Luckily, she gave it to me. I had forgotten to return it, and when I apologised for the delay, she replied, ‘It is very okay; you can continue using it,’” Joseph says.

Mary says she did not mind lending her Bible to Joseph, since he was a translator at their church.

Introduction to the pastor

Their journey took an unexpected turn when their senior pastor inquired about Joseph’s intentions regarding marriage. Joseph introduced Mary to the pastor, declaring his love for her even though they had never spoken. The pastor’s support and blessings strengthened their resolve.

Nurturing their connection

Despite Mary’s initial hesitation to express her feelings, Joseph’s persistence led to a friendship. They communicated and prayed together. However, challenges arose when Mary had to return to school and complete her education, causing a distance between them. Joseph recalls visiting Mary at school, but she was reluctant to acknowledge his advances.

Despite such moments, their bond still grew stronger. Joseph eventually invited Mary to visit his parents, intending to introduce her and seek their approval. Mary’s impeccable manners and willingness to help Joseph’s mother with household chores impressed his family. This visit marked a significant step in their relationship.

Kukyaala

Their journey took another twist when Mary became pregnant. Faced with this unexpected development, they had to find a way to inform their parents. Joseph urged Mary to talk to her parents about his intentions, and her parents responded positively. They agreed to kukyaala (official visit), during which Mary’s uncles initially presented challenging demands. However, Mary’s diplomatic skills and communication ability reduced the requirements, affirming her suitability as a life partner in Joseph’s eyes.

With the successful kukyaala, Joseph worked tirelessly to fulfill the set requirements by Mary’s family, which further solidified their commitment. Then came the introduction ceremony.

Introduction and preps

Joseph diligently acquired the requirements and delivered them to Mary’s family. Their warm reception and the subsequent green light for the introduction ceremony marked the beginning of a joyous journey.

As the couple prepared for marriage, the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their plans. They persevered and officially announced their wedding plans to their church community at the beginning of the year. They provided the necessary documentation to meet the church requirements and embarked on wedding preparations. The couple credits the support of a strong committee, including their senior pastor, workmates, family, and friends for their successful wedding.

D-day

On August 26, 2023 Joseph and Mary tied the knot at Cornerstone Christian Centre in Budaka with Bishop Dothan Kadu Salongo of Gospel Messengers of Holiness and Righteousness Ministries Makindye officiating the ceremony. The couple exchanged vows and it was a moment of pure joy and relief for Joseph, who had eagerly awaited this affirmation of their love.

“When Mary said our vows, I felt relieved because I had been eagerly waiting for this day. I waited for Mary to say ‘YES’, and she did not until our wedding day, so this was a wonderful moment for me,” Joseph recounts.

“Joseph was so smart in his suit and he was glittery. I freshly fell in love with him on that day,” Mary says.

Two cents

Joseph and Mary say, “Make more friends and support one another at all times. You might need them not only for financial support, but also in other areas.” Their journey exemplifies the power of faith, perseverance, and unwavering commitment, proving that love can conquer all obstacles.

Quick notes

Date: August 26, 2023

Groom: Joseph Muleni

Bride: Mary Amenya

Gown: Shs1m

Groom’s suit: Shs500,000

Rings: Shs 100,000

Church: Cornerstone Christian Centre, Budaka District