My girlfriend steals money from me

By  Kharono Lufafa

My girlfriend and I have been together for three years. Last year, we started living together and this is when I started noticing disturbing traits in her. Money would always disappear from my wallet. A first I suspected the maid and started keeping the wallet in a place only me and my girlfriend would open. Still, money would disappear and when I asked her about it, she denied everything. I recently withdrew Shs2m to pay rent and on the day of payment, the money had been taken. When I asked her about it, she said she had taken it to pay her own debts. I love her very much but I cannot tolerate this. Should I call it quits? Anonymous

