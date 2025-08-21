My husband hides his salary

I have been married for five years, and I still do not know how much my husband earns. Every time I ask, he says, “What matters is that I provide.” He pays school fees and buys food, but I feel excluded from important financial decisions. I also contribute from my small business, yet everything in the house is in his name. I am beginning to worry that he is hiding something. When I suggested joint planning or saving together, he accused me of being greedy. I feel like a roommate, not a partner. I want a marriage where we plan together, not where one person controls everything. Is financial secrecy a form of emotional distance? How do I approach this without sounding confrontational? I love him, but I do not want to grow old in a marriage where I am treated like a dependent rather than an equal. Gloria





Dear Gloria,

Thank you for reaching out for help through your letter. I sense that there is more to your situation than you have conveyed. For example, it seems you feel more like a roommate than a partner, and you are concerned about a marriage where one person controls everything. These sentiments indicate that, most importantly, you want to be heard and acknowledged. Additionally, you may have fears about how financial matters will be resolved in the future. It also appears that, for now, your husband is not open to discussing finances with you.

Why do some couples struggle with financial matters while others do not? This question is not merely for comparison; it serves to provide insight. The underlying reasons lie in their value systems, shaped by upbringing and later social interactions. Some couples may choose to keep their financial “secrets” private, which is acceptable, while others are more open, and this is also fine. Conflict arises when these approaches diverge. Typically, the couple’s disagreement depends on who wishes to share financial information and who prefers to keep it private. Often (though not always), the partner with more resources may have the upper hand in these discussions.

In certain circles, it is suggested that successful marriages require both partners to share their financial “secrets.” However, this assertion assumes many other factors remain constant, which is often not the case. In some situations, sharing these secrets can lead to strife, and some couples may find peace in maintaining some distance regarding financial matters, provided other essential aspects of their marriage are harmonious. In fact, for the model where all finances are laid bare, both partners must agree; otherwise, it can lead to conflict.

Returning to you, Gloria, have you considered why your husband holds back financial information? Could it be related to his upbringing? Is the issue worth the stress to you? Do you find him trustworthy in other areas? When you share your own financial “secrets,” do you feel compelled to do so, or do you have the freedom to choose? Would it bring you peace to know his salary if he is unwilling to disclose it?

I ask these questions to prompt you to reflect on the situation and decide how you want to move forward. The solution may lie more with you than with him, considering that you are at opposite ends of this issue.

I also noticed that the issue of finances has emerged five years into your marriage. Ideally, this is a topic that should be addressed while couples are still deeply in love, at the foundational level. Other important issues, such as family planning and interactions with relatives, should also be discussed early on. If these matters are not resolved at the outset, adjusting to them five years later can be challenging because expectations were not harmonised.

Lastly, I recommend a non-confrontational approach. However, if discussions about finances have turned emotional, it might lead to accusations of greed. If there are other key areas of marital stability that you can appreciate and build upon, focus on those. This will help prevent the financial issue from disrupting your peace, especially since I see that he takes care of responsibilities.

In your case, it may be wise to have personal savings separate from communal finances. This could alleviate potential resentment from pooling your finances while being unaware of his true financial situation. Pushing the issue might ignite insecurities about sharing financial information, which could distract from the loving bond you share, consuming energy on an issue that, if managed properly, may not threaten your family’s tranquility.

If there are additional issues causing suspicion, such as feeling like a roommate due to neglect or decisions that have surprised you, consider discussing those separately without linking them to the financial situation. This might help to diffuse the tension rather than conflating it with the existing financial concern.





Reader Advice

At least he provides

Fortunate Phionah. What do you need to know about his salary? Consider yourself fortunate just to understand the type of work he does. In marriage, what truly matters is having a husband who provides for the family. How he earns or handles his money should not become a source of wor-ry or conflict .

Focus on key things

Ojilong SSalongo. You are a good woman and a loving wife, and you are fulfilling your responsibilities well. But this issue has nothing to do with the exact amount of his salary. In a true partnership, one partner does not need to know every detail of the other’s income. Your assurance that he is employed and providing is enough.

His finances are private

Carolyne Andanje. Focus on your own earnings and financial independ-ence. Be a shining example of honesty and transparency in your finances instead of worrying about your hus-band’s salary. This way, you can lead by example and maintain your dignity. By working hard, saving, and building your wealth, you demonstrate responsibility and self-sufficiency, which strengthens both your con-fidence and your marriage, without intruding into his private matters.

Focus on yourself

Danny Kats Deejajja. Focus on your projects and ventures, and ensure that you register them in your name. By having your assets, businesses, and investments, you create a sense of secu-rity for yourself while still benefiting from your hus-band’s contributions. This approach allows you to thrive without needing to delve into his financial mat-ters, helping to keep your relationship harmonious.

Avoid nagging him

Moses Earthe. Keep pressing for answers or nagging, and you might eventually push him to take drastic measures. If the man is providing for the household, there really should not be any problem. Marriage is about trust and cooper-ation, not control over every aspect of your partner’s life.

Boundaries must be set

Nozulu Sikhosana. You could always file for divorce or pursue spousal maintenance, and then you would discover every financial detail. But in reality, that is an extreme step just to know his salary. If he is providing for the family and fulfilling his responsibilities, there is no urgent need to dig into his income .

He is the leader

Rashid Chua Kyota. Modern women often seek equality, but in whose home? In a marriage, your husband is the leader of the household, and you must trust the decisions he makes for your family. Questioning every step could create chaos in an otherwise peaceful home. A healthy partnership requires respecting his leadership while still maintaining your responsibilities.



