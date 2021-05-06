My husband lies about everything

Talk to him about it and let him know how you feel

My husband and I have been married for one year but I have realised that he is a compulsive liar. He lies about his whereabouts, his meetings, and some minor things. I rarely confront him about it but it has got me to a point where I do not trust him at all. How do I tell him that what he is doing is hurting our marriage?

Dear Anonymous,

This situation is quite common and a number of women go through it in their relationship. Lying seems to be a human trait, we lie to make ourselves seem better or to gain an advantage over another person that we otherwise would not have. It could be a way of protecting oneself from a negative reaction that we know will follow.

Lying in one way maintains an image that is not true, so in other words, you are duping the other person. Many husbands think that lying maintains peace between them and their spouses. However, lying breaches trust as much as it can cover up things for some time.

Unfortunately, when the other spouse gets to find out, it can lead to a loss of trust in the relationship. When it comes to your spouse, only you can decide if any amount of lying is acceptable or not. An example can be if a husband gives a definite time for coming back home even when he knows it may not be as accurate. On the other hand, he may have the intention to be home then but simply fails to make it.

By knowing the difference, it enables you to differentiate whether you are dealing with a devoted spouse who only needs better time management skills or a lying spouse who may be seeking or having an affair or doing something else that he is not disclosing to you.

Talk to him about it and let him know how you feel about his lying behaviour. When you talk about what is destroying your marriage, it gives room for reconciliation, especially if the partner who is in the business of lying feels remorse about their behaviour.

Use a non-confrontational approach to find out where he has been or why he is running late. Have you also considered whether your reaction to his words or actions have encouraged him to lie to you? Perhaps when he returns home after hanging out with the guys, he is subjected to a half-hour criticism about how much you dislike his friends, so he lies about where he has been and who he has been with to avoid unpleasantness.

Use professional avenues such as visiting a counsellor to avail a safe space in a non-judgmental environment to enable you to have a balanced discussion and highlight how lying is affecting your marriage.

Evelyn C Kharono Lufafa

Counseling Psychologist Sermo Therapy Consult 0750074412

Talk to your husband

Joel Matovu. I can understand you avoiding the confrontation in order to keep peace between the two of you. However, this can have other negative consequences that might be harmful to your relationship with your husband. The best advice I can give is that you need to talk to your husband and together, come up with a solution.

Ask why he lies

John Kunde. Please have an honest and calm conversation with your husband about how this behaviour is affecting you and your relationship. Also, very calmly, ask him what the reason for that behaviour is. This can help you understand where all the lying might be stemming from.

Time heals all wounds

Lydia Abedi. There are times when people unknowingly go down the wrong path but with proper love, support, and comfort, things can be made better. However, if the problem persists then professional help can also be an alternative.

What are you scared of?

Henry Kiramba. If you think telling the truth will break your marriage, then better keep the lies. You should also know that you avoiding confrontation with your husband will have long lasting effects. It is better to talk about it.

There is a lot to learn

Esther Devine. I do not think this is a big problem for you to start worrying about. Your marriage is still too young and there is still a lot to learn about each other. Slowly learn your husband and find out why he might be reluctant to tell you the truth. With time, this might actually change.

Learn to trust him

Beautiful Shanic. After just one year of marriage, you are both just getting to know each other and every time is a learning process. You are both adjusting to staying with each other. Trust him and make him your friend so that he can learn to open up to you.

Weigh your options

Andrew Ogwang. You may have to concede defeat in getting him to change. Maybe you need to consider what you are prepared to do. Never believing him, will probably cause a lot of tension in your relationship. Can you cope with that? Are you prepared to set a limit to his transgression with a course of action attached? If not, I do not believe he will change. If so, he could possibly work on becoming a better liar.





The decision is yours

Nicholas Opiyo. My ex wife was a constant liar. In fact, I would say it bordered on a mental illness because I could have evidence in my hand and she would continue to lie. And she would make some of the most outrageous claims as well. I could never trust her and that put a major strain on the marriage until it finally broke. You are not going to be able to change him. It is his choice to acknowledge it and make a change. What you have to decide is if it is making your marriage unbearable.